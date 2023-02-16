Embrace the power of the mind with Aujasya by The Leela

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts today launched the second pillar of their signature wellness programme - Aujasya by The Leela - 'Renew - Mindfulness'. The programme has been curated in partnership with ThinkRight.Me by JetSynthesys, India's leading meditation and mindfulness platform guiding people to live a happy and balanced life.

Inspired by the ancient Sanskrit word that describes 'vigour of life', Aujasya by The Leela is a wellness programme designed as an authentic and holistic journey. Built on the 2 Rs of wellbeing, Restore - Food and Nutrition and Renew - Mindfulness, Aujasya aims at strengthening vitality or energy, allowing guests to embrace an enriching and healthy lifestyle. The brand launched the first pillar Restore in partnership with food and nutrition consultant Dr Ankita Jalori last year.

The second pillar, Renew - Mindfulness, is built as an online platform which presents four segments of a balanced mind and body. Exclusively created by ThinkRight.Me, these include Maitri (Loving Kindness), Samskara (Inner Refinement), Ekaa (Being One) and Sukh (Mind and Body Balance). Each segment consists of guided Meditation, Sound Healing and Yoga. Guests can seamlessly access these exclusively curated sessions during their stay at The Leela properties. The program also has a special section for children called Aujasya Junior that encourages children to take mindful steps towards a happier and calmer future.

The programme was introduced at an intimate event held at The Leela Palace New Delhi, with a talk by spiritual mentor and guide, Sister BK Shivani focusing on the power of the mind and importance of thinking right.

Speaking on the launch, Anjali Mehra, Chief Brand Officer and Senior Vice President Marketing, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "The challenges of today's world often lead to disruption in our lives. Through Aujasya by The Leela we have made a commitment to give control back to our guests and empower them to take informed choices towards prioritizing their wellbeing. Encouraged by the response to our first pillar Restore - Food and Nutrition, we are delighted to expand our offering with the launch of the second pillar Renew - Mindfulness. We are excited to partner with ThinkRight.Me for developing this online platform and hope that with this we are able to bring a sense of calm, joy and balance in the lives of our guests when they stay with us."

"We are happy to associate with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts to further the dialogue around mindfulness and the power of thought. As part of this association, ThinkRight.Me will provide curated content around mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and wellbeing for the guests of The Leela. To commemorate this partnership, we also held a successful edition of our on-going ThinkRight.Me Talks series and are grateful to Sister BK Shivani for the insights and learnings she shared. Since inception, ThinkRight.Me has worked hard to promote mindful living and the power of thinking right, especially keeping in mind the times we live in. The reaction to our guided meditation sessions on the app has been encouraging, prompting us to take the discussion to a wider audience base, and also to more on-ground stages. Through our association with The Leela Group which has committed to promoting wellness, we aim to jointly create awareness and continue conversations around mindfulness and its impact on wellbeing," commented Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys.

Aujasya by The Leela is a unique program that stays true to the brand's ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava - placing the guest at the center of everything, while curating experiences that resonate with the evolving needs of today's discerning luxury travelers.

To find out more log on to https://www.theleela.com/aujasya

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which includes a leisure resort in Ashtamudi in Kerala. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

JetSynthesys' ThinkRight.Me was started with the intent to enable people to live a happy and balanced life. It is India's leading wellness app encompassing yoga, meditation and mindfulness, featuring a diverse set of experts who specialise in the art of meditation, yoga, and mindful living. We believe in the philosophy that - your thoughts impact your life on various levels. A part of JetSynthesys, a well-known digital entertainment and technology company, ThinkRight.Me has witnessed 3.5M+ downloads from more than 121 countries since its launch.

JetSynthesys is a new age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray in three key ecosystems - gaming and esports, digital entertainment, wellness and livelihoods. With millions of consumers across 180 countries, JetSynthesys builds world class products, platforms, and services in these three verticals, aiming to touch the lives of billions of consumers. Since its launch in 2014, under the leadership of Rajan Navani (Chairman & Managing Director), JetSynthesys has built a powerful ecosystem of technology, talent, content, and distribution stacks, and is committed to delivering delightful moments to all stakeholders across multiple digital worlds, aptly titled the #Jetverse.

The Pune-headquartered company is backed by industry leaders like Kris Gopalakrishnan, Adar Poonawalla, Sachin Tendulkar, and the family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group. With offices in Europe, UK, and US, JetSynthesys is a key player in India's digital landscape. Built on innovation and new-age culture, representing the new-age economy, JetSynthesys is working towards building a digital ecosystem for consumers, to be the one-stop solution for all their digital needs. It is perfectly poised to create success stories at scale through made in India apps with the best talent available globally, funded through Indian capital. JetSynthesys is part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, the roots of which originated in 1930s in Bangkok, Thailand with a presence in India since 1974.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor