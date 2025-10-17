Embraer and Mahindra group forge strategic alliance to bring C-390 Millennium aircraft to India

New Delhi [India] October 17 : In a major boost to India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, Mahindra Group and Brazil's Embraer Defense & Security on Friday announced a strategic cooperation agreement to introduce the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft in India.

The agreement, signed during the inauguration of Embraer's national office in New Delhi, aims to advance the C-390 Millennium solution for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.

The partnership will engage with India's aerospace ecosystem to explore opportunities for local manufacturing, assembly, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, positioning India as a potential regional hub for the aircraft.

"The agreement is a significant milestone in our relationship with Mahindra Group. India's aerospace industry is dynamic and world-class, and together we aim to deliver the most advanced and reliable military transport solution to the Indian Air Force. This partnership is more than an aerospace deal - it reflects our commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the growing friendship between two major economies, Brazil and India." said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.

Vinod Sahay, Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group, said "The C-390 Millennium is unmatched in capability, efficiency, and versatility. By deepening our collaboration with Embraer, together we will ensure that the C-390 Millenium for the IAF's MTA campaign will not only contribute to India's security and aspirations but also supports the 'Make in India' philosophy and further self-reliance."

The C-390 Millennium, which can carry a payload of 26 tonnes and fly at speeds of up to 470 knots, is designed for multiple missions including cargo and troop transport, air-to-air refuelling, medical evacuation, firefighting and humanitarian operations. The aircraft currently serves in several countries including Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands and South Korea, with a mission completion rate of over 99 per cent.

The partnership, building on a memorandum of understanding signed in February 2024, marks a deepening of cooperation between the two nations and reinforces India-Brazil defence ties.

Embraer is one of the world's leading aerospace manufacturers with over 9,000 aircraft delivered globally, while Mahindra Group is among India's largest conglomerates with interests spanning mobility, IT, finance, energy and agriculture.

