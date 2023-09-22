Emcure Pharmaceuticals And Catch Foundation undertakes mega tree plantation drive on 17th September IN SANAND GIDC

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 22: Emcure Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India, organised a mega tree plantation drive on Sunday.

The tree plantation drive was undertaken at Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ plant in Sanand in association with Sanand GIDC and CATCH Foundation, the CSR partner for the event.

Ex MLA Shree Kamabhai Rathod along with other local leaders and officials were at the tree plantation drive. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded Emcure Pharmaceuticals for the drive and said it would serve as an inspiration to the community to actively participate in environmental initiatives. To begin the drive today, 73 trees were planted today as a part of the drive, the drive will continue for 5 days to cover a 3-kilometer road inside Sanand GIDC.

Dr. Deepak Gondaliya, President of Technical Operations, at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, “This tree plantation drive demonstrates our commitment to the environment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched “Life – Life style for Environment” at The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, and he is a staunch advocate of environmental conservation and organising this mega drive on his birthday is an apt way to commemorate the occasion. We are committed to undertaking and supporting initiatives that contribute to the greener future.”

Emcure Pharmaceuticals is also contributing to the Green Lok Sabha initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Emcure Pharmaceuticals has adopted a 3+ kilometre stretch within Sanand GIDC, where it will plant trees and ensure their maintenance for the next three years. The initiative serves as a testament to the company’s dedication to playing an active role in enhancing the green cover and building a healthier planet for future generations.

With a high survival ratio of 92% in tree plantation drives undertaken by it using the Miyawaki method, the CATCH Foundation was the ideal partner for the tree plantation drive.*~CATCH FOUNDATION is present in 12 cities in pan india with 57 miyawaki dense ~*forest .

Established in the year 1982, Emcure Pharmaceuticals is driven by the purpose of developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products globally. It has an established presence in all major therapeutic areas including gynaecology, cardiology, blood-related, oncology, respiratory, CNS & HIV, among others. With 350+ brands, five R&D centres and 14 manufacturing facilities across the country, it has ensured a strong foothold not just in India but also globally with a wide network across 70+ countries.

