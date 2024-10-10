Emerald Finance Limited Reports 139 per cent Growth in Q2 FY25 Consolidated PAT

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), is a dynamic company offering a spectrum of financial products and services including Earned Wage Access in India, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY25.

Commenting on Financial Performance Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, "Our strong performance in Q2 FY25 and the first half of the fiscal year reflects the solid execution of our growth strategy, aimed at expanding our retail lending and MSME financing portfolios. We are encouraged by the substantial YoY growth in Total Income, EBITDA, and PAT, which underscores our ability to penetrate new markets and serve a broader customer base.

Our strategic initiatives, including the introduction of small-ticket personal loans and our flagship Early-Wage-Access product, have driven higher demand and positioned us for sustainable growth. The Early-Wage-Access product, in particular, has gained traction, with notable partnerships signed with several companies. By Q3, we aim to partner with 15 more companies, enhancing our product reach and revenue potential.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on innovation and leveraging technology to deliver accessible and efficient financial solutions. With a growing client base and enhanced market presence, we are confident in our ability to drive long-term value."

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY25 Result Highlights of Emerald Finance Limited

