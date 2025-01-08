Emerald Finance Limited's Consolidated Q3FY25 Net Profit Soars 109 Percent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), is a dynamic company offering a spectrum of financial products and services including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) in India, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 FY25 and 9M FY25.

Q3 FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 5.74 Cr, YoY growth of 67.70%

* EBITDA of Rs 4.09 Cr, YoY growth of 101.47%

* Net Profit of Rs 2.48 Cr, YoY growth of 108.89%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 43.19%, YoY growth of 852 BPS

* EPS of Rs 0.73, YoY growth of 86.29%

* 9M FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Total Income of Rs 15.15 Cr, YoY growth of 60.11%

* EBITDA of Rs 10.54 Cr, YoY growth of 113.73%

* Net Profit of Rs 6.25 Cr, YoY growth of 108.29%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 41.25%, YoY growth of 954 BPS

* EPS of Rs 1.85, YoY growth of 85.93%

* Q3 FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

Total Income of Rs 3.43 Cr, YoY growth of 90.99%

* EBITDA of Rs 2.84 Cr, YoY growth of 106.40%

* Net Profit of Rs 1.74 Cr, YoY growth of 122.88%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 50.64%, YoY growth of 725 BPS

* EPS of Rs 0.52, YoY growth of 98.84%

* 9M FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

Total Income of Rs 8.88 Cr, YoY growth of 64.45%

* EBITDA of Rs 7.23 Cr, YoY growth of 87.24%

* Net Profit of Rs 4.29 Cr, YoY growth of 79.97%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 48.25%, YoY growth of 416 BPS

* EPS of Rs 1.27, YoY growth of 60.76%

Commenting on the financial performance, Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, "I am pleased to highlight the achievement of a 108% increase in net profit for the nine months of FY25 compared to the same period in FY24, which underscores our robust financial performance and operational efficiency. The growth in the EWA vertical demonstrates the company's ability to capitalize on emerging, high-potential market segments.

Maintaining zero NPAs reflects our commitment to prudent financial management and a robust credit portfolio. We are proud to share that an investment via preferential issue by high-profile investors underscores their confidence in the company's growth trajectory and future prospects. Additionally, their strategic guidance will enable us to accelerate the achievement of our long-term goals."

Q3 FY25 Key Business Highlights of Emerald Finance Limited

