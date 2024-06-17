Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation's Directors Mahendra Turakhia & Bobby Siddhu Shine at Sports Personality Awards 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Mumbai witnessed a grand celebration of sportsmanship and excellence at the Sports Personality Awards 2024, organized by the Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation. Held at Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra, the event honored national and international champions in kickboxing from Jammu & Kashmir, showcasing the incredible talents of athletes such as Tajjamul Islam and other distinguished sports personalities.

The event was graced by several eminent personalities, making it a memorable occasion. The chief guest, Dr Bharathi Lavekar, MLA of Versova, was joined by Akriti Prasad and other notable figures including Mahendra Turakhia and Priya Turakhia, the parents of renowned entrepreneurs Bhavin Turakhia and Divyank Turakhia. Kiran Yejjaji, the designer of jackets for the Honorable Prime Minister (B.Y. Tailors, Park Stadium Solapur), and Imran of Dr Naturals Pvt. Ltd., also lent their support to the event.

The presence of Bechar Patel of Options Group, Gurpal Singhji (CEO of Mumbai Premier League), Vinod Ambaniji (President of Reliance Industries Ltd), and Sharad Shahji (Chairman of Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd) further elevated the prestige of the awards ceremony. Legal luminaries such as Adv Ameet Mehta (Managing Partner of Solicis Lex) and Adv Aditya Bhatt were also in attendance, alongside Ulka Nair of Ulka Foundations and Rajesh Sharmaji of D. Sharma Restaurant.

The event not only celebrated the achievements of athletes but also provided them with new opportunities for their future endeavors. The guests included influential figures from various sectors who pledged their support to the athletes. Nailesh Chheda, developer of Chheda Nagar, Dr Prakash Pai (Mentor), Rajan Deshpande of Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Bandra East, and other distinguished guests, including Shaik Kareemulla (Kareemstudio) and Karan Kullur, all supported the event.

Bollywood music director and singer Vipin Patwa, along with Indian playback singer Brijesh Shandilya. The event also featured appearances by Indian actress and model Leena Jumani, and celebrity Heer Kaur, adding a touch of glamour to the evening. Additionally, Atrish Trivedi from The Bollywood Hub also graced the event, contributing to its artistic flair.

The Sports Personality Awards 2024 were not just about honoring the athletes; they were about recognizing the hard work, dedication, and spirit of sportsmanship that these athletes embody. Tajjamul Islam, a two-time world champion in kickboxing, along with other sports champions from Jammu & Kashmir, were celebrated for their remarkable achievements. These athletes have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also served as inspirations to countless others.

The event highlighted the importance of supporting young talent and providing them with the necessary resources and opportunities to succeed. With the backing of influential individuals and organizations, the athletes now have a platform to further their careers and continue to bring pride to their regions and the nation.

The success of the Sports Personality Awards 2024 is a testament to the vision and dedication of the directors of the Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation, Mahendra Turakhia and Bobby Siddhu. Their efforts in organizing this event have not only honored the achievements of the athletes but have also paved the way for future initiatives that will continue to support and encourage sports talent across the country.

With the support of mentors like Dr Prakash Pai and the guidance of experienced professionals, the foundation is poised to make a significant impact in the realm of sports development. The awards ceremony has set a precedent for future events, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and nurturing talent.

The Sports Personality Awards 2024 was more than just an awards ceremony; it was a celebration of excellence, perseverance, and the unyielding spirit of athletes. The event has opened doors to numerous opportunities for the athletes, ensuring that they receive the recognition and support they deserve. As the Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation continues its journey, it remains committed to its mission of fostering and promoting sports talent, ensuring a brighter future for the champions of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.emergingbharatwelfarefoundation.com

https://www.instagram.com/emergingbharatwelfare

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor