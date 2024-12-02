Emerging Fashion Designers India Contest Season 2 Put Budding Talent in the Spotlight

New Delhi [India], December 2: The much-anticipated Emerging Fashion Designers India Contest (EFDIC) returned for its second season, delivering an evening filled with exceptional talent, creativity, and innovation. Held in Delhi NCR, this year's theme, “Thread to Ramp,” encouraged designers to explore the inspiration and intricate processes behind their collections, resulting in breathtaking displays on the runway.

The competition's top prize was claimed by the trio of Vidiyala Sai Srinya, Kukunoor Sahasra Siri, and Meesala Bhavana, whose collaborative collection Anubhuti captured the hearts of the judges and audience alike. The second position went to Kora, a showcase by the Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology, while Bhagya Laxshmi Karumanchi's Mouniscouture earned her a well-deserved third place.

Abhishek Singh, Founder of Discultured Magazine, remarked, “The level of talent showcased this year proves that the future of Indian fashion is in great hands. Events like these are crucial in nurturing and spotlighting emerging designers.”

The event also saw other remarkable collections that stood out for their innovative approaches and commitment to sustainability. Designers embraced the challenge of creating pieces that reflected the spirit of the times while addressing the needs of the future, making the show both inspiring and forward-thinking.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, the brand Pulp, known for its sustainable and stylish clothing, opened the event with an endearing kids' fashion show featuring their kid's wear brand Ni and Me. Later in the evening, Pulp returned with another striking showcase, further elevating the event's charm and emphasising the importance of eco-conscious fashion. Influencer Tanya Mehra walked the ramp for the brand as their showstopper.

Anil Verma, Co-founder of Discultured Magazine, added, “At Discultured Magazine, we've always championed sustainable and innovative fashion, and EFDIC aligns perfectly with our vision. It’s an honor to be part of an event that shapes the future of Indian fashion.”

This year's runway also welcomed returning participants from Season 1, who demonstrated their evolution as designers. Mansi Rawat, the winner of EFDIC's inaugural season, presented her beautiful block print collection, while Rupal Gulhane showcased her elegant formal wear under her brand IRA. Gurpreet Rathore, Season 1's second runner-up, brought her signature flair to the stage, leaving the audience impressed.

Piyush Singh, CMO of Discultured Magazine, shared, “What stood out this season was the deep connection between storytelling and design. Every collection on the runway told a unique story.”

Behind the scenes, the event was made possible through the unwavering support of its sponsors and partners, including Himalayan Buzz as the associate partner, Taiki Media as the event partner, PIET NCR as the institute partner, and Pulp as the gifting partner. The venue, Palm Orchard Farm, provided a picturesque backdrop for the show, while Lakmé Academy, Noida, lent its expertise as the makeup partner, enhancing the models' looks with finesse. Tarkas Digital ensured the event reached a wide audience as the media partner.

The Emerging Fashion Designers India Contest continues to serve as a platform for young and talented designers to showcase their work and gain recognition in the fashion industry. With its emphasis on creativity, sustainability, and innovation, the contest reflects the evolving landscape of Indian fashion and the boundless potential of its emerging designers.

