Emeritus celebrates the Spirit of Resolutions, Upskilling and Growth

The new year is around the corner and that means one thing for everyone - Resolutions!

This is the time of the year when most people ponder on the past year, think about the resolutions they achieved, and the ones they didn't.

New year resolutions are also a way for each of us to take a look at what we'd like to change in ourselves and emerge as a refreshed 2.0 or 3.0 version of ourselves.

While many people take up personal goal resolutions related to healthier lifestyles, hobbies, travel, etc., people also plan on how to improve their work-life and career journeys. And what better way to grow professionally in the coming year with an upskilling programme to improve one's skill sets, deepen their knowledge and get a better understanding of their roles.

Emeritus - the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide - is encouraging learners to upskill themselves in 2023 with programmes from top schools through a offer.

Having seen a rise of 55 per cent in enrolments for its programmes starting from the end of December up until February versus the previous quarter when programmes started in October - November, Emeritus is offering a special festive offer from 17th November to 7th December across best-selling programmes in top domains such as Product Management, Digital Marketing, Leadership and Data Science from top educational institutions like IIMs, IITs and other top Indian & Global Institutes.

Interested learners can sign up for one or more of Emeritus' programmes on this link - .

Speaking about the year end, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, "We strongly believe that learning is a lifelong journey, and it is important for each person to grow and flourish not only in their careers but lives as well. At Emeritus, we are committed to making people future-ready through a range of high-quality, accessible, and affordable programmes from reputed institutes around the world. In a recent survey with our learners, we found that an overwhelming 88% of respondents have seen a positive impact within 12 months of completing a programme with Emeritus. This positive feedback spurs us on to continue building on our relationships with various universities to develop more relevant and engaging programmes for the coming years for people to become better versions of themselves in the future."

So learners looking to upskill themselves in the new year can choose from long & short form certificate programmes across domains like Digital Marketing, Healthcare Management, Product Management, Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Management, Cybersecurity, Business Strategy and Business Analytics on the link.

