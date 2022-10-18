Emerson's first power-over-Ethernet Transmitter supports Customers' Upgrades and Retrofits

Today Emerson introduced its first power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Coriolis flow measurement device for the food and beverage, life sciences and chemical industries.

The is designed to be a scalable solution for facilities wanting to make a gradual transition to remote flow data collection, monitoring and configuration.

With traditional Ethernet, optional PoE and an additional licensable configurable output, the 1600 delivers a powerful solution for customers looking for a flow measurement device that will grow with their process and is easily integrated into a control system.

PoE can deliver power and data over a single Ethernet cable, which means no new cabling will need to be installed, saving customers up to 50 per cent in installation and maintenance costs.

The Micro Motion 1600 transmitter can use just PoE or have a separate direct current (DC) power input, depending on wiring availability. The smallest PoE Coriolis transmitter on the market, the 1600 is available in aluminum or hygienic stainless steel. The compact size and lightweight design are an added space-saving benefit for skid designers.

The transmitter is equipped with a multilanguage four-line local operator interface (LOI), a suite of advanced software solutions including Smart Meter Verification, Data Historian, Concentration Measurement and Advanced Phase Measurement, as well as an additional licensable channel that can be configured for analog, frequency or discrete output and a USB-C service port. The reliable, high-quality data it collects allows for greater process efficiency, which minimizes product and process waste, reduces emissions by giving visibility to entrained gas events, and results in a more efficient consumption of power.

"The Micro Motion 1600 transmitter offers customers a purpose-fit device in both form factor and capabilities for the demands of the food & beverage and life sciences industries as they strive to achieve more efficient, reliable and sustainable operations," said Melissa Steigler, food and beverage industry director at Emerson.

