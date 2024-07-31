Eminent Psychologist Prof. Elizabeth Loftus Graces Woxsen University's 4th Convocation Ceremony

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31: Woxsen University wrapped its 4th Annual Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, 27th July. This landmark ceremony witnessed spirited Under Graduates & Post-Graduates of the 2024 Cohort, accompanied by their proud parents, esteemed Professionals, Deans & Faculty Members and the visionary leadership team of Woxsen University.

True to the theme, 'A Kaleidoscope of Future', the ceremony was a vibrant amalgam of aspiration and achievement. Woxsenites from the MBA, BBA, B.Com, B.Des, B.Arch and B.Tech programs, having undergone intensive learning marked by rigorous applied learning, global exposure and internships are now poised to illuminate the world contributing to the knowledge economy and profession in their chosen fields. This year's convocation also marked a historic milestone as it celebrates the first cohort of Technology and Architecture Graduates.

Woxsen University continued its winning streak with a 100% placement track for the 2024 class. Highest Package Holders in their respective programs were Arunchandra Boini (B.Tech - AI & ML) at 24 LPA, Neeraj Kumar (MBA - Financial Services) at 19 LPA, Pruthvi Shomashekar (B.Des - Industrial Design) at 12 LPA and Varshitha Shree Vupputuri (BBA - E-commerce & Digital Marketing) at 9 LPA.

Vice Chancellor Dr. RVR Krishna Chalam, presented the annual report of the University emphasizing on Internationalisation, Research, Corporate Alignment, ERS Activities and Entrepreneurial pursuits. Reflecting on the various recognitions of the University he said, "Woxsen School of Business is honored to have secured Asia Pacific Rank #25, All India Rank #6 & Global Rank of 181+ in the 2024 QS Executive MBA Rankings which highlights the excellence of our 2-Year MBA Program, designed specifically for the student cohort of experienced professionals. Woxsen also stood out in QS Business Masters Ranking 2024 securing Top Ranks for each of its three Flagship MBA Programs. This year, Woxsen made its mark in Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its Undergraduate programs by securing All India Rank 12 amongst Top 130 BBA Pvt. Institutes, All India Rank 20 amongst Top 160 B.Tech Pvt. Institutes, All India Rank 3 amongst Top 25 Design Pvt. Institutes and All India Rank 3 amongst Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes."

Vice President Dr. Raul V Rodriguez, introduced the Chief Guest of the ceremony Prof. Elizabeth Loftus, referring to her as "One of the 100 most Eminent Psychologists of the 20th century." She is a Distinguished Professor of Criminology, Law & Society: Psychological Science at University of California, Irvine.

While the graduating students were honoured with their respective degrees by the Chancellor, Prof. Elizabeth Loftus conferred the Top achieving students of 2024 batch with Gold Medals: M Vaishnavi (MBA), Chandini Dunna (B.Arch), Vaigarai Sathi (B.Tech), Gopika N Sasi (B.Des), Chaluvadi Venkata Satya Sai Sravani (BBA) & Vennapusa Khanija Reddy (B.Com).

Prof. Elizabeth Loftus shared her insightful reflections, leaving the graduates with a lasting message of determination she said, "Today, I celebrate your achievements, the culmination of countless hours of dedication. My life's work has been dedicated to understanding the intricacies of human memory. It is this knowledge that has empowered me to defend innocence and challenge the manipulation of truth. You, too, will face choices that test your character. It's in standing up for truth and justice, that you find your true strength." Inspiring call-to-action she urged the students, "Bravery isn't the absence of fear, but the courage to act in spite of it. I urge you to face the unknown, to question the status quo, and to use your education as a tool for positive change. Step forward with confidence, knowing that you have the power to make a difference."

Praveen K Pula, Founder & Chancellor of Woxsen University, expressed his pride and confidence in the graduating class. Sharing his invaluable entrepreneurial journey and elaborating on the power of Passion, Patience and People he left the cohort truly inspired. Congratulating the cohort he said, "One day the people that didn't believe in you must tell everyone how they have met you. Class of 2024 many many congratulations the world is yours to conquer". He further added "We have built one of the most beautiful campuses in the Country. Compliments to the entire student community and faculty."

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure spread over 60 acres. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is top ranked in QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, Rank #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.

