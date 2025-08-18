Employment-linked incentive scheme that incentivises both employees, employers goes live

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence Day this year, entails two-part benefits - both to the employee and the employers.

The dedicated portal has gone live from today. Notably, the benefits of the scheme would apply to jobs created between August 1, 2025 and July 31, 2027.

On July 1, the Union Cabinet approved the employment-linked incentive scheme.

The scheme aims to support employment generation, enhance employability and social security across all sectors, with special focus on the manufacturing sector, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, said on Monday. It is a Central Sector Scheme.

With an outlay of nearly Rs 1 Lakh crore, the scheme aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs in the country, over 2 years.

The scheme consists of two parts, the minister said. Part A offers a one-time incentive to first-time employees, equivalent to the average one-month wage (Basic DA), up to Rs 15,000, payable in two instalments. Employees with gross wages up to Rs 1 lakh will be eligible.

Part B is for support to employers. It will help provide an incentive for the generation of additional employment in all sectors, with a special focus on the manufacturing sector.

Under this part, the establishment will get an incentive up to Rs 3000 per month for each additional employee (both First timer and rejoinee), for a sustained period of at least six months.

"The incentive shall be paid for 2 years. However, for establishments in the manufacturing sector, the incentives will be provided for 4 years," Minister Mandaviya said.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the launch of Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana marks a historic step towards fulfilling our resolve of a Viksit Bharat. With an unprecedented outlay of Rs 1 Lakh Crore, this scheme will not only generate over 3.5 Crore jobs but also empower our youth with employability, dignity, and social security," the minister said.

To be eligible under this part, the establishments will be required to hire at least two additional employees (for employers with less than 50 existing employees) or five additional employees (for employers with 50 or more existing employees), on a sustained basis for at least six months, the minister noted.

Exempted establishments under the EPF & MP Act, 1952, are also included. They must file the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR). They must open UANs for all their existing and new employees using the facility provided on the UMANG App.

Employers can now visit the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojna portal (https://pmvbry.epfindia.gov.in or https://pmvbry.labour.gov.in) and complete the one-time registration process. All first-time users must generate a UAN using Face Authentication Technology (FAT) available on the UMANG App.

"Today, opportunities are being created for our youth in new sectors. A massive campaign is going on for skill development, self-employment, internships in big companies and hence, youth of the country. Today I have brought good news for you too, for the youth of my country. Today is the 15th of August. Today, on August 15th, we are launching and implementing a scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth of my country. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented today on August 15th, this is very good news for you. Under this scheme, the government will give Rs. 15000 to the youth, to every son or daughter who gets a job in the private sector. Companies which generate more opportunities for providing new employment will also be given incentives. Pradhan Mantri Vikas Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create new employment opportunities for approximately 3.5 crore youth," PM Modi had said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor