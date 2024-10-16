Empowering 50,000+ Farmers - Nkosh Revolutionizes Agri-Business Value Chain in India - To Help Rural Farmers Sell at The Best Price & Connect Better

VMPL

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16: As Indian agriculture faces daunting challenges like climate change, market access, and declining soil health, Nutrikosh India Pvt Ltd (Nkosh), brainchild of agripreneurs, introduces its groundbreaking initiative.

Nutrikosh India Pvt. Ltd. incorporated on June 11, 2021, has swiftly established itself as a vanguard in the agritech sector.

Driven by the passion to solve the problems plaguing the agri-value chain, founders of Nkosh, Nutrikosh India Pvt. Ltd. have created a revolutionary "Phygital" (Physical + Digital) approach. Their focus on integrating modern technology with traditional farming practices aligns with findings from leading agricultural research bodies.

With over 50,000 farmers across six Indian states through a network of 20+ Krishi Saarthi Kendra centers and multiple Farmer Producer Organizations. Through this extensive network, Nkosh helps farmers to unite, pooling resources to achieve economies of scale.

By collectively marketing their produce, farmers can reach larger markets, increasing their income and ensuring fair compensation for their hard work, a dream long cherished by India's 'Anna-dataas'.

This innovative approach, born out of sleepless nights and a deep understanding of farmers' struggles, has garnered significant recognition, including its selection as one of the Google App Scale Top 100 Startups, cementing its position as a leader in the agritech sector. Strategic partnerships include collaborations with the Ministry of Agriculture, participation in FIED IIM Kashipur's prestigious acceleration cohort, involvement in the government-backed RKVY-Raftar program, incubated in CSJM university kanpur and a partnership with SIIC IIT Kanpur.

The company aims to expand its reach and impact by exploring new technologies, such as precision agriculture and artificial intelligence, to further enhance productivity and sustainability.

Rahul Saini, one of the Directors at Nkosh said, "Our vision at Nkosh is to build a future where every farmer is empowered with the knowledge, technology, and market access needed to thrive. We believe that by combining tradition with innovation, we can create a sustainable and prosperous agricultural ecosystem that uplifts not just farmers, but the entire nation."

Building A Farmer-Centric, Profitable Agri-Tech Platform

Unlike many start-ups that rely heavily on external funding, Nkosh is bootstrapped and profitable, a rare feat in the agritech space. It is a farmer-centric, tech-driven platform that focuses on streamlining every step of the agricultural value chain, from production to market access.

NKosh facilitates farmers in selling their produce effectively. The platform connects farmers directly with buyers, ensuring fair pricing and efficient transactions. By streamlining the selling process, Nkosh empowers farmers to maximize their yields and access better market opportunities.

By eliminating intermediaries and providing transparent transactions, Nutrikosh India allows farmers to gain more control over their produce and profits.

* Multifaceted Challenges Addressed By Nkosh

The challenges faced by Indian farmers are multifaceted. With over 80% of farmers being smallholders, they often lack access to modern tools, reliable market information, and sustainable farming practices. The traditional model of agriculture, heavily reliant on outdated methods and inconsistent market access, has left many farmers struggling to maintain productivity and profitability .

Climate change leads to unpredictable weather patterns, declining soil fertility, and increasing water scarcity. Additionally, the lack of integration between production and market systems has left farmers vulnerable to market fluctuations, with limited access to fair pricing mechanisms said in a report by InvestIndia.

Digital agriculture is transforming the way farming is done in India. The Krishi Sarthi Kendras utilize digital tools and the Nkosh Farmer app which offers services in six regional languages to farmers, including consultations with agricultural experts and tools for commodity bidding. It also allows farmers to monitor their crops more effectively, sell produce, manage resources more efficiently, and make data-driven decisions that enhance productivity.

Initiatives like the National Agriculture Market (eNAM) and the government's AgriStack are paving the way for a more integrated and transparent agricultural ecosystem, and Nkosh's Kendras are already positioned to capitalize on these advancements.

* Phygital Integration And Key Services

Nkosh's digital ecosystem provides a suite of services designed to empower farmers at every stage of the agricultural process. These include:

* 90-second NPK soil testing: Enabling farmers to quickly check soil nutrient levels for optimal fertilization. (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium)

* No Intermediaries: Nkosh prioritizes direct interactions between farmers and buyers.

* Bidding Facility: The platform offers a range of services, including buying and selling options, as well as a bidding facility to enhance market engagement.

* Comprehensive crop advisory: AI-based tools that predict adverse weather conditions and suggest corrective actions to protect crops.

* Marketplace for institutional buyers: Ensuring fair prices for high-quality produce through transparent, real-time transactions

* Ledger Access: The platform maintains comprehensive ledgers, allowing users to access and download their transaction records, or "bahikhata," at any time.

Nkosh's approach is grounded in its "Phygital" (Physical + Digital) strategy, which seamlessly combines traditional farming knowledge with cutting-edge technology. This integration is crucial for addressing the diverse challenges faced by Indian farmers.

The Phygital model allows Nkosh to deliver tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of each farming community, from smallholders to large-scale agribusinesses.

Nkosh's Krishi Sarthi Kendras are strategically positioned to reshape the Indian agriculture sector by:

* Promoting Digital Agriculture:

By leveraging technologies like AI, IoT, and big data, these centers enable farmers to monitor crop health, optimize resource use, and make data-driven decisions.

* Facilitating Access to Government Schemes:

The Kendras serve as a bridge between farmers and various government initiatives by helping and guiding them.

Tailored Solutions For Every Aspect Of Agriculture

For farmers, Nutrikosh India provides essential services like soil testing and crop health management, which utilize AI-driven insights to optimize soil fertility and protect crops from adverse weather conditions.

Institutional buyers benefit from Nkosh's robust marketplace, which facilitates direct procurement from farmers, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality produce. The platform supports transparent transactions, detailed bookkeeping, and real-time updates.

For MSMEs, Nkosh provides an all-encompassing solution, offering market access, business advisory services, and financial support through microloans and credits. The platform facilitates direct procurement, ensuring a steady supply of quality produce while helping MSMEs maintain detailed bookkeeping and manage resources effectively

About Nutrikosh India:

Nutrikosh India Pvt Ltd is a leading agritech platform, founded on June 11, 2021, with a mission to revolutionize Indian agriculture by empowering farmers through technology and sustainable practices. The platform offers a full-stack, farmer-centric B2B solution that integrates physical and digital tools to enhance productivity, market access, and income stability for farmers. Nkosh's innovative approach, including the establishment of Krishi Sarthi Kendras, addresses critical challenges in the agricultural value chain, from soil health to market linkages. Nkosh plans to completely transform the face of Indian agriculture and wish to positively impact the lives of the farmers.

