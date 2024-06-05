Empowering Aspiring Investors: Unlock Your Potential with Motilal Oswal's MOSE's UNNATI Program for Share Market Mastery

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: In its attempt to assist budding individuals to carve a niche for themselves in the world of finance - Indian broking firm - Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. has unveiled its newest initiative, the UNNATI program. This 9-week course is designed to provide aspiring individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the share market. Marketed as the industry's premier independent course on the broking and distribution business, this educational initiative by the Indian broking firm has already trained over 25,000 individuals since its inception.

The UNNATI program addresses all aspects of entrepreneurship, including developing an entrepreneurial mindset, acquiring skills to grow the business, fostering innovative and creative thinking, and building networks and social skills. Participants will have the opportunity to learn entrepreneurship with the right skills and technical know-how to start their own Broking and Distribution business.

The program is designed for employees working in the broking/financial service industry who want to start their own business or advance their careers within the industry. It is also suitable for second and third-generation business owners who want to acquire new skills and knowledge to expand and take their businesses to the next level.

Participants in the UNNATI program will have access to a range of opportunities, including efficient back-office systems and simplified operations management, staff training program implementation, assistance with migrating current customers, and guidance and mentorship provided by senior management. Franchise business partners will benefit from managing their business from MOFSL branch offices, dedicated dealing & back office support from branches, using branch trading terminals for their clients, and access to solid research and advice for free. Apart from these - the course also provides opportunities for Independent financial advisors who can gain access to various wealth management products and services, ultra-modern technology, exclusive sessions on new product launches, and mentorship from senior management.

The training for the UNNATI program includes a combination of webinars, classroom sessions, and business visits conducted by the experts at Motilal Oswal. Participants will be evaluated through online exams and VIVA, and will receive specialized certifications from MOSE and NSE upon completion of the program.

To enroll for this course, participants are required to have a graduate or higher degree to qualify with the eligibility criteria for the program. To learn more about the UNNATI program and how to enroll, visit Motilal Oswal's website (www.motilaloswal.com) or download their app from the Play Store or App Store.

Disclaimer

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor