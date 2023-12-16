Empowering Change and Fostering Global Collaboration: LOSD’s Monumental Achievements in 2023

New Delhi (India), December 16: In the realm of global development and knowledge enrichment, the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) marked an eventful year in 2023, spearheading initiatives that resonated globally and underscored their commitment to excellence and transformational change.

Guinness World Record-Breaking Event: Celebrating Positive Change Makers

One of the highlights of LOSD’s year was the inauguration of the ’23 Positive Change Makers in the World 2023′ book chapter. This landmark moment was etched within the Guinness World Record Breaking ‘The Thickest Book in the World,’ spanning an impressive 100,100 pages and towering at 5.80 meters (19ft 0.34in.). The book’s unveiling added another accolade to LOSD’s repertoire, symbolising their dedication to honouring those making remarkable strides in creating a positive impact worldwide. The book, a best-seller in the autobiography category, is available on Amazon, encapsulating the stories of these change-makers.

Book Launch

During this esteemed gathering, an array of literary achievements took centre stage as a spectrum of books, were unveiled adding a touch of magnificence to the event. The book launch showcased a diverse collection of literary creations, ranging from enlightening narratives to groundbreaking pieces. Among these introductions, the publication ’23 Positive Change Makers in the World 2023′ stood out prominently. This exceptional compilation, heralded as a bestseller, is now available on Amazon Kindle and in paperback format for purchase on Amazon at www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CNK5R3P8.Its remarkable success on launch day underscores its capacity to drive positive change and unite individuals across boundaries. Additionally, Dr. Chidatmika Khatua presented two books: ‘Adi Naari First Time In Globe Empowering Tribal Women’ and ‘Dibyadrusti,’ focusing on Child & Women Development Society. Furthermore, Dr. B. K. Sanjay introduced ‘From The Pen of Surgeons,’ co-authored by Dr. B. K. Sanjay and Dr. Gaurav Sanjay.

LOSD Excellence Awards: Recognising Visionaries and Innovators

At the LOSD Excellence Awards 2023, held amidst global representation from various countries, 66 exceptional individuals were acknowledged for their outstanding achievements across diverse domains. The event, hosted at the LORDS Cricket Ground, London, resonated with the commitment of global change agents, among whom LOSD Excellence Awardees and ’23 Positive Change Makers in the World 2023′ were honoured by notable personalities, including The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including the Worship Mayor of Harrow, Councillor Ramji Chauhan, Mr. CB Patel, Publisher, and Editor of Asian Voice and Gujarat Samachar, as well as Dr. Lance Haggith OBE, founder of Sport Traider and Director of LOSD Prof. Dr. Parin Somani.

In addition, guest attendees of the LOSD Excellence Award ceremony on 3rd December included individuals like Yogesh Mahendra, Dr. Ike Okorocha, Khandoker Taslima Choudhury, Khodabux Nabee, Khodabux Bibi Zyenah and H.E. Ambassador of Happiness: Maxine Kerr and others. This celebration, capturing the essence of global unity and achievement, was extensively covered by MATV, amplifying its reach and significance.

Engaging in Parliament: LOSD’s Vision and Impact

The LOSD Business Meet 2023, a strategic gathering held at the Palace of Westminster, Houses of Parliament, showcased LOSD’s dedication to fostering international collaboration and networking. Attended by distinguished individuals including MP Bob Blackman, Lance Haggith OBE, and Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, the event facilitated engaging discussions, paving the way for partnerships and cross-border collaborations. Prof. Dr. Somani, reflecting on LOSD’s commitment, emphasised global skill development, entrepreneurship, and inclusive innovation, echoing LOSD’s vision of creating a cohesive platform for progress.

Acknowledging Humanitarian Excellence: Prof. Dr. Parin Somani’s Lifetime Achievement

In a momentous recognition of her profound humanitarian work spanning four decades, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by MP Bob Blackman. Prof. Dr. Somani’s relentless dedication to humanitarian causes has been instrumental, enriching lives and contributing significantly to global welfare.

Looking Ahead: 24 Prominent Personalities in the World 2024

Amidst these achievements, LOSD announced an exclusive invitation for nominations to feature in the forthcoming ’24 Prominent Personalities in the World 2024′ coffee table book. This opportunity, aimed at individuals driving positive change, invites nominations to be part of this prestigious compilation. The book launch unveiled the book chapter of ’23 Positive Change Makers in the World 2023′ part of the Guinness World Record book. ’23 Positive Change Makers in the World 2023′ part of the Guinness World Record book was unveiled. This remarkable compilation which is ranked as a best seller is available on Amazon Kindle and in paperback to purchase on Amazon www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CNK5R3P8.

Encouraging Global Research Participation

Additionally, LOSD alerted readers about the upcoming Global Research Conferences to be held at the University of Oxford from 24th to 26th March 2024. Abstract submissions are currently open, offering a platform for global researchers to exchange ideas and insights. Interested individuals can submit their research abstracts and register at www.globalresearchconferences.com or reach out via admin@globalresearchconferences.com.

In the wake of such remarkable accomplishments in 2023, LOSD continues to exemplify its commitment to global betterment, innovation, and collaboration, setting the stage for a future where transformative change knows no bounds.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor