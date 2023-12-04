Empowering Dreams: Shantidham Foundation's JHOOM INTERNATIONAL Showcases 16 Years of Global Talent among Persons with Disabilities

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 4: Shantidham Foundation, a stalwart Non-Profit Voluntary Organization, in Bhubaneswar, India, proudly announces the culmination of its 16 years of unwavering commitment to societal betterment with the seventh edition of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL. This unique talent hunt, the first of its kind in India, has become a global platform for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to showcase their exceptional abilities in various categories, including dance, song, speed painting, acting, mimicry, anchoring and more.

Since seven years in a row, SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION has taken this initiation and has been supported by DePwD, Government of India, NSD, Government of India, SSEPD Department, Govt. of Odisha, Culture Department, Govt. of Odisha, NALCO, VEDANT, Tummala Sambasiva Rao, Givven Logistics (P) Ltd., Silllicon Institute of Technology, Maa Ghar, Chappan Bhog, The ENGINEERING (P) LTD. and Torrent Advertisers.

This unique programme gives a huge platform to the talented PwDs, wherein they can showcase their hidden talents globally. This gives them recognition, name, fame, and ultimately confidence enough to earn a livelihood through their talent, which is the main motto of the programme. This year, the foundation has received 1482 registrations from all over India. They will be promoted by different social media promotions of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL through Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. They are associated with 94 Organisations. The winners of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL will be announced at the ceremony, and their performances will be promoted.

The Award Ceremony programme of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL and "SAMARTH" an International Magazine will be inaugurated by His Excellency, Sj. Raghubar Das, Governor of Odisha, as Chief Guest, and other eminent guests. SAMARTH will be published for the PwDs, where their stories will be placed, and the magazines will be distributed digitally to all sectors globally.

The AWARD CEREMONY will take place on December 22, 2023, from 4 PM to 7 PM (Indian Standard Time). The Programme will be Live streamed on Facebook and YouTube, and it will be promoted by DailyHunt, where more than one lakh people will watch the show worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.shantidhamfoundation.org

