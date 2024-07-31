Empowering Future Leaders: BRICS CCI Young Leaders Summit 2.0 – Leadership Dialogue

New Delhi (India) July 31 : The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) is delighted to announce the Young Leaders Summit 2.0 – Leadership Dialogue, taking place from August 1st to August 12th, 2024. Under the esteemed patronage of Mr. Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of BRICS CCI, President, BRICS CCI Young Leaders Vertical and grandson of former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, this distinguished 12-day program is set to empower and inspire the next generation of leaders.

The BRICS CCI Young Leaders Summit 2.0 is inspired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Viksit Bharat'. Prime Minister Modi has always underscored the crucial role of youth in shaping the future of our nation. His vision emphasizes harnessing the energy and ideas of students to drive the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). With India poised to lead globally in the working-age population over the next 25-30 years, PM Modi's vision stresses that the next 25 years will be pivotal for today's students. They will be the architects of new families and societal structures, making their involvement in policy and governance crucial.

Aligned with the International Youth Day celebrations, the BRICS CCI Young Leaders Summit 2.0 offers a distinctive and transformative experience for a carefully selected group of young participants from across India. This 12-day program is designed to inspire and equip the next generation of leaders with the skills and insights necessary for impactful leadership.

Mr. Shastri emphasizes the summit's transformative potential, stating, “In an era where global challenges are ever-evolving, we must invest in our youth and provide them with the tools and opportunities to lead with vision and integrity. The Young Leaders Summit 2.0 is our commitment to nurturing future leaders who will drive positive change and contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous world.”

The summit offers a unique platform for young minds to learn about policymaking directly from the leaders themselves. Participants will engage with a distinguished lineup of speakers and influencers, including Shri Rajkumar Roat, Hon'ble Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha; H.E. Mr. Denis Alipov, the Ambassador of Russia to India; Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Padma Vibhushan Awardee, Frmr. Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Shri Rajesh Verma, Hon'ble Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha; Ms. Kalpana Sharma, Former Additional Secretary to Lok Sabha- Parliament of India, Senior Advisor- BRICS CCI; Mr. Sahil Seth, Joint Commissioner – GST, Customs and Narcotics; Ms. Sonal Goel IAS, Secretary, Govt Of Tripura, New Delhi; Mr. Abhishek Gupta, ACP of Delhi Police; Ms. Aradhana Sharma, Communications Specialist – Election Commission of India and many more. These distinguished speakers will provide invaluable insights into governance, diplomacy, and leadership through interactive sessions and candid conversations.

A key highlight of the summit is a special visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, offering participants a unique opportunity to explore India’s presidential history and its significance in shaping the nation’s governance. The summit will also include engaging contests such as a Reel Making Contest and a Trivia Quiz, designed to stimulate creativity and intellectual engagement.

All participants will be awarded globally recognized merit certificates for their active involvement and commitment to global leadership. By engaging with prominent figures from politics, diplomacy, and governance, participants will gain invaluable knowledge and perspectives that will shape their future roles in global leadership. This summit aims to cultivate a dynamic and diverse cohort of future leaders who are prepared to drive positive change in the world.

