Empowering HR in a Digital Age: Highlights from the 5th Annual RethinkHR Conclave 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: The 5th Annual RethinkHR Conclave 2024, hosted by Sapphire Connect, concluded on July 26th in New Delhi. This premier human resources event focused on shaping the future of HR, inspiring attendees and equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in a dynamic environment defined by trust, technology, and talent.

The event showcased over 15 partners, more than 25 speakers, and attracted over 250 attendees from more than 120 corporates, making it the largest HR conclave in Delhi. Additionally, the conclave facilitated partnerships and collaborations through Speed Connect, an exclusive speed-meeting platform for partners that operated simultaneously. This initiative resulted in the signing of over 100 MOUs among more than 50 employment partners, 70 recruitment agencies, and 40 academic institutions.

Under the theme "Trust, Tech, and Talent: Navigating the New Frontiers," the two-day conclave featured a variety of engaging panel discussions, fireside chats, and masterclasses. Attendees left with valuable insights, strategies, and best practices to help them navigate the evolving HR landscape and empower their organizations in the modern work environment.

The event commenced with a compelling welcome address by Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head at Sapphire Connect, who emphasized the necessity for HR strategies to adapt to the new generation of employees. "Embracing a strategic, mindful, and human-centric approach to HR is not only necessary but also a strategic imperative in today's fast-paced business environment.", said Rishi on the importance of adapting to the new business landscape.

One of the highlights of the conclave was the CEO Panel Discussion, which addressed "Leadership and Change Management: Strategies for Effective Leadership in Times of Transformation." The discussion, moderated by Priya Ramdev, Chief People Officer at McKinsey & Co India, featured N P Gupta, President and CEO of Hero E Cycles, who stressed the importance of maintaining composure and a steady pace amid transformation challenges. He stated, "It is crucial to connect with your people and align with your vision so that everyone is working in the organization's best interest. What inspires me daily is seeing my team cheering each other on Team-building workshops and employee engagement activities play a significant role in our job."

The Fireside Chat featured Rubi Khan, Head of Culture, Learning, Talent & DEI at Luminous Power Technologies (P) Ltd (Schneider Electric Group), and Kiran Yadav, Chief People Officer at Canara HSB, who engaged in a thoughtful discussion on "Future-Proofing Talent: Strategies for Seamless Onboarding, Reskilling, and Upskilling in HR."

The panel discussion on "Fostering Well-being & Inclusion for a Dynamic World," moderated by Deepti Vij, Director of Talent Acquisition at Honeywell, emphasized the significance of well-being. She reminded attendees of the guidelines established by WHO regarding well-being, stating, "They (WHO) declared to corporates and governments that they must include well-being as a critical priority. So much so that many countries have declared well-being as a budget." The session highlighted the compliance and policies implemented to prioritize well-being. Sudhir Patro, Business Head at HCL Healthcare, discussed the link between employee health and productivity, saying, "Employee Well-being benefits the corporate because it makes the employee more productive, more resilient, and thereby an important resource on the floor."

The main highlight of the event was "Sharing the Findings of CXO Moves 2024: A Study of C-Suite Movements in India," where Sakshi Chamola, Solution Expert, Sapphire Human Capital, conducted a session that elaborated on the statistics and patterns of CXO movements over the years. The event concluded with a Masterclass by Rinkoo Rajpal, Founder and CEO of Ardent Aspirants, on "Trust, Tech, and Talent: A Triangular Approach to HR Growth."

Some of the eminent speakers included Pukhraj Joneja, CEO, Udaan India Private Limited, Ameet KKatyal, Managing Director, RZOLUT, Dr Navil Prasad E, Executive Director & CEO, Kirloskar Technologies Pvt Ltd, Shaleen Manik, CHRO, Transsion India, Shikha Rastogi, CHRO & Board Advisor, Bloom CE Technologies, Dr Sudhir Kumar, CEO &Co-Founder, YuvaHealth and Divya Misra, Head HR- India, Landis Gy.

As the 5th Annual RethinkHR Conclave 2024 came to a close, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and a toolkit of strategies to implement within their organizations. Sapphire Connect looks forward to hosting the next RethinkHR Conclave at Hyderabad on 27th September, 2024 where they will continue to explore innovative solutions and strategies that empower HR leaders to thrive in an ever-changing world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor