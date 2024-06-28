Empowering Occupational Health And Safety Excellence – OSH South India 2024 Unveils State-of-the-Art Innovations at BIEC, Bengaluru

The 9th edition of OSH South India, themed, ‘New-Age OSH Solutions for a Safer Workforce,’ driving innovation across dynamic workshops, conferences, and panel discussions.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28: The 9th edition of OSH South India, India’s premier occupational safety and health (OSH) expo and conference, organised by Informa Markets in India, commenced today at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. The two-day expo taking place on June 27th and 28th, 2024, showcased advancements in personal protective equipment (PPE), occupational health solutions, artificial intelligence applications in safety, fall arrest systems, and workwear, and it is expected to draw more than 4000 trade visitors. With the global workplace safety market projected to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2023 to USD 30.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14%, OSH South India 2024 is poised to drive significant advancements in the sector, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions for enhancing workplace safety standards in India.

The inaugural ceremony of OSH South India 2024 was graced by distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Mr. Mohammad Mohsin, IAS, Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Government of Karnataka; Guest of Honour Mr. K. Srinivas, Director, Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health, Government of Karnataka; Mr. K.G. Nanjappa, Additional Director, Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health, Government of Karnataka; Mr. V. Sriram Kumar, President, Electronics City Industries Association; Mr. E. T. Care Raju, President, Neelamangala Industrial Association; Mr. Mahesh Kudav, President, Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association; Mr. Dinesh A.U. Rittal, Chairman, National Institute of Personal Management; Mr. Pankaj Jain, Senior Group Director & Digital Head, Informa Markets in India; and Mr. Prashant Jain, Senior Project Director – Safety Portfolio. They emphasised the paramount importance of occupational safety and health, highlighting the need for a unified approach to fostering safer and more sustainable work environments.

Held in association with the Karnataka State Safety Institute and the Department of Factories, Boilers, Occupational Safety & Health, Government of Karnataka, the event featured participation from over 200 brands represented by around 90 domestic and international exhibitors. Prominent players such as RV Industries, Allen Cooper, PERF, Addsoft, Honeywell, Magnum, Reliance Retail, TVS Mobility, and Woodland are exhibiting their latest products and services.

The expo showcased a broad spectrum of safe and healthy working environments, with companies presenting their latest products, services, and solutions. These include hard hats, safety gloves, gas masks, safety shoes, workwear, and safety harnesses, all under one roof. Supported by prominent associations such as the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF), Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA), Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association (SAMA), Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA), and WSHAsia, the event’s credibility is enhanced, reflecting a collaborative approach to advancing workplace safety.

Mr. Mohammad Mohsin, IAS, Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Govt of Karnataka, said “Industrialization has created unprecedented job opportunities, yet it highlights the urgent need for safety and health measures. We prioritize engineering and administrative controls, utilizing AI and digital training to mitigate risks effectively. Initiatives like the ‘Advancing Safety with Advanced Technology’ scheme have educated over 2,000 individuals through 11 seminars across Karnataka. The mission is to instill a safety culture among the 18 to 20 lakh workers in Karnataka’s industries, integrating proactive measures from school curriculums to industry leadership seminars. This initiative aims to prevent accidents and promote safety across all sectors of society.”

Mr. K. Srinivas, Director of Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health, Government of Karnataka, said “Preventing accidents is our foremost goal, and achieving this requires widespread awareness among workers, supervisors, management, and industry associations. In Karnataka, there are 60 to 65 fatal accidents each year, with 30% resulting from falls from heights, underlining a pivotal area requiring significant improvement. Adopting advanced technologies such as pole arresters can improve workplace safety throughout Bangalore and Karnataka. The government is dedicated to supporting accident-free workplaces through collaborative endeavors with stakeholders, emphasizing adherence to labour laws, especially regarding contract workers and their needs for PPE and canteen facilities. With robust governmental backing and ministerial leadership, our goal is to implement comprehensive safety measures effectively.”

Speaking on the 9th edition of OSH South India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “Occupational safety and health are fundamental human and labour rights. The evolving industrial landscape has significantly impacted OHS, making it essential to ensure the well-being of workers and create safe working environments. This is not only an ethical imperative but also crucial for operational efficiency and productivity.

OSH South India aims to review and showcase advancements in workplace safety, integrating new technologies like data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to prevent occupational diseases and promote safety solutions. In 2023, 78% of Indian companies reported plans to increase their budgets for workplace well-being initiatives. Regular safety training programs focus on facility operations, equipment handling, and road safety, while companies also prioritise employee mental being. Technology is rapidly transforming the Health Safety and Environment landscape, allowing for more efficient data collection, risk assessment, and incident prevention.

Addressing at the OSH South India in Bengaluru, Mr Pankaj Jain, Sr. Group Director & Digital Head, Informa Markets in India said, “As part of our strategy to rotate this expo across major cities in South India, this year we come to the garden city of Bengaluru. OSH South India 2024 Expo includes in its formidable repertoire, products and solutions pertaining to PPE, safety workwear, powered access equipment, chemical safety products, ergonomics and gas detection. This year the event is poised to host over 200 brands offering exclusive deals on more than 300 products across occupational safety & health domain.

Visitors will include more than 4,000 national and international industry professionals across key industry domains. I am grateful to the Karnataka State Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health for extending its full support to the OSH South India Expo. It's a long, cherished partnership with the esteemed Department and is bound to add immense value to the Expo in terms of visitors, government dignitaries, speakers and delegates.”

Bengaluru, known as the ‘Silicon Valley of India,' is the ideal location for OSH South India 2024 due to its status as a major hub for high-technology and heavy manufacturing industries. The city attracts large multinational corporations and is home to top-tier engineering and research institutions. Bengaluru’s diverse industrial landscape, which includes electronics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more, underlines the importance of workplace safety. Hosting OSH South India here highlights the city's role in technological advancement and its commitment to fostering safe and progressive work environments.

As OSH South India 2024 progresses, it continues to serve as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to exchange knowledge, explore innovative solutions, and reinforce the commitment to creating safer workplaces. The event exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and progress, driving the future of occupational safety and health in India and beyond.

