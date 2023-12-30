Empowering Women in Indian Agriculture: A Crucial Step for Rural Transformation

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 30: On one hand, we are paving the way to development on the other hand, it is disheartening to note the overlooked and unheard voices of women in rural India, who play a pivotal role in the nation's agricultural sector. Despite constituting approximately 40 per cent of the rural workforce, the contributions of women in Indian agriculture have historically been undervalued.

Besides managing domestic responsibilities, rural women are engaged at all stages of the agricultural value chain, from production and pre-harvest activities to post-harvest processing, packaging, and marketing, all aimed at increasing agricultural productivity. The increasing ratio of women to men in the agricultural sector is a result of rural men with small land holdings migrating to cities for employment, leaving their female counterparts to shoulder the farming responsibilities. Reports indicate that female farmers now make a substantial contribution to GDP per capita. However, their invaluable contributions often fade into the background in the male-dominated agricultural narrative.

Recognizing and empowering these women is not merely a matter of gender equality; it is a strategic imperative for achieving sustainable rural transformation. Given that they form an influential demographic group for a sustainable food system, the government must design reforms focused on women, ensuring equal access to resources, skill development, and opportunities in agriculture to enhance agricultural output. Initiatives providing training to women farmers in modern agriculture techniques, access to credit, and market linkages can enhance productivity, leading to increased household incomes and improved overall economic conditions in rural areas. Providing access to resources and schemes for rural women engaged in agriculture and the allied sector is also imperative.

Educational initiatives are pivotal in keeping women farmers abreast of modern agricultural techniques, sustainable practices, and emerging technologies. We can educate women about crop management, soil conservation, pest control, and water-efficient farming methods through various training programs.

Financial literacy plays an integral role in providing insights into budgeting, savings, and accessing financial resources for agricultural investments.

Moreover, addressing health and safety concerns related to agricultural work is also essential for ensuring the well-being of women engaged in farming activities.

The incorporation of technology acts as a transformative force in empowering women in agriculture. Digital platforms can bridge knowledge gaps by providing women with access to information that was historically challenging to obtain. Precision farming tools such as sensors and drones optimize resource utilization, thereby enhancing efficiency and increasing yields.

Technology facilitates direct market access and enables women to sell their produce at fair prices without relying on intermediaries.

E-commerce platforms and mobile marketplaces connect farmers directly with buyers, expanding market opportunities. However, the realization of these benefits hinges on the provision of digital literacy training to women in agriculture, encompassing basic computer skills, internet usage, and the effective utilization of mobile applications for agricultural purposes. Training women farmers to effectively use mobile applications, offering real-time insights into weather conditions, crop management, and market prices, can empower them to make informed decisions.

Empowering women in agriculture is a multifaceted challenge, and addressing land rights is indeed a crucial step towards achieving gender equality in this sector. In India, like many other countries, there exists a significant gender gap in land ownership. Women often have limited or no access to land, making up only about 13 percent of landowners. This disparity is often rooted in social and cultural norms, discriminatory inheritance practices, and complex legal frameworks that favour male landownership. Land ownership provides economic security, allowing women to generate income through agricultural activities. With secure land rights, women can access financial resources, credit, and government support, enabling them to invest in their farms and enhance productivity. Since women play a pivotal role in ensuring food security for their families, secure land rights empower them to make decisions regarding crop selection, ensuring diverse and nutritious food production for their households.

Deep-seated patriarchal norms, discriminatory land laws, and inheritance practices often limit women's access to land. Moreover, most women are unaware of their legal rights regarding land ownership. We need to run educational programs to inform women about their rights and the benefits of secure land tenure. Governments should enact and enforce laws that guarantee equal land rights for women. Reforms should address issues such as joint titling, inheritance laws, and protection against land dispossession. When women have secure land rights, they are more likely to invest in land improvement and adopt long-term, sustainable farming practices, contributing to the health and productivity of the agricultural sector.

The Way Forward:

A gender-specific and gender-sensitive approach is crucial for transforming India's rural economy. Empowering women in agriculture requires adopting best practices, addressing structural inequalities, and ensuring equal access and opportunities. The government and private sector must collaborate to incentivize and reward women's participation, ultimately leading to the goal of doubling farmers' income and improving the lives of millions.

As India looks forward to a future of sustainable development, recognizing and empowering women in its agricultural sector is non-negotiable. The untapped potential of these silent contributors is the key to unlock the true transformative power of rural India. It is time to shed light on their roles, address the challenges they face, and implement comprehensive initiatives that empower and reward their invaluable contributions to the Food Producing Sector of the country.

