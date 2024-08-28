VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: Energizer and Assurance Intl Limited have collaborated on a new line of automotive oil that will be sourced, manufactured, and distributed in India to complement the existing STP product portfolio in multiple territories and countries. Expected to launch later this month under a licensing collaboration, the product line consists of a full range of lubricants oil for various uses including engine oil, CNG engine oil, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil and hydraulic oils. In addition to the line of lubricants and oils, the launch will also include air, cabin oil and fuel filters, as well as batteries and inverters for a variety of auto and household needs.

The newly unveiled STP lubricants feature advanced additives for enhanced protection against wear, corrosion, and deposits, contributing to improved fuel economy and prolonged engine life.

STP products are crafted with a singular focus to deliver unparalleled protection and performance enhancement for most vehicles. Each product within this esteemed collection is engineered with precision, aiming not only to elevate performance, steadfast reliability and prolonged durability. In addition to our marketing and distribution efforts, Assurance Intl Limited is committed to extending comprehensive after-sales support to our valued consumers.

"Our Licensing Collaboration with Energizer marks an exciting milestone as we introduce a new line of STP automotive oils and lubricants in India," said Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director of Assurance Intl Limited. "This collaboration allows us to expand our product offerings with advanced additives and proprietary synthetic base oil technology, ensuring superior protection and performance. Our rigorous testing processes and commitment to international standards guarantee unmatched quality and reliability. We are expecting the growth of 50% i.e. around 100 CR by FY25. We are dedicated to providing our consumers with exceptional products and comprehensive after-sales support, reinforcing our unwavering dedication to excellence," added Mr. Rakesh Sharma.

Assurance Intl Limited maintains an unwavering dedication to excellence, persistently striving to enhance performance through the development of a proprietary type of synthetic base oil technology combined with innovative additive packages. We integrate advanced formulation and state-of-the-art technology and ensure that our products undergo meticulous testing in both laboratory and field. Sanjay Sharma, CBO & VP, Assurance Intl states "The laboratory ensures that all products are examined before leaving the manufacturing plant. We uphold stringent adherence to international standards throughout our manufacturing processes, ensuring that each product meets the specifications set forth by international standards. Our commitment to quality is guaranteed by performance at the pinnacle of excellence."

About Energizer Holding, Inc: Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, EVEREADY, Rayovac, and VARTA.

Energizer is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP® .

As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit EnergizerHoldings.com to learn more.

About Assurance Intl Limited: Assurance Intl Limited, a part of Satya Group, is a leading manufacturing/marketing company for automotive products known as lubricants, batteries, filters, accessories, and spare parts. Assurance is having presence in multiple countries like Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, East Timor, Vietnam Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Tanzania, Sudan, Algeria, Ghana, Egypt, Yemen, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Cameroon, South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Cambodia, Philippines, Libya, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina, Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Libya, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Palestinian National Authority, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda & Zambia

We at Assurance Intl Limited have collaboration with multiple leading brands across the globe to produce, distribute, appoint and authorize distributors or agents, advertise and promote, lubricants, batteries, filters, accessories & spare parts.

Assurance Intl Limited, is duly certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018. visit us at: www.assuranceintl.com

