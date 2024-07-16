Enjoy Effortless Riding with Battery Subscription Plan

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 16: Want to witness an effortless ride with your electric scooter? Switch to the Electric Scooter with a Battery as a Service model (BAAS) and opt for a battery subscription plan. This model will offer you zero maintenance cost and a lifetime battery warranty. It will be a major benefit for the electric scooter riders.

The "Battery As a Service (BAAS)" model was launched to allow consumers to evade the hassle that comes with battery maintenance and upkeep cost. You can subscribe to the battery and pay a monthly fee which is similar to a phone recharge. Additionally, by adopting the BAAS strategic model, you will enjoy a reduction in the initial expenses when buying an electric scooter. A battery subscription plan will allow you to save more while enjoying more rides. In this post, we will discuss how this innovative approach keeps the EV owner beneficial.

Drive Unlimited KMs

With the battery subscription model, you will enjoy unlimited drive KMs and 100 Km range in one charge. EV owners are often concerned about where the vehicle will lose power and may not reach their destination on time.

You can buy the Lectrix EV's newest model, which starts at Rs.49,999/-, with a battery as a service model (BAAS) at Rs 1499/- per month with an introductory offer of Rs 999/- per month. The battery has been delinked from the electric scooter to offer greater flexibility and affordability to customers. Say goodbye to battery replacement issues and enjoy zero maintenance cost with the new Lectrix electric scooter with battery subscription model. Moreover, the new Lectrix EV comes with an exchange offer. If you have an old ICE vehicle, you can easily go for this latest EV model at an unbelievable cost. Therefore, the plan offers the riders an economical option while enjoying unlimited Kms. For the next gen young riders, it will be the best electric vehicle option.

Zero Battery Replacement And Service Cost

One of the primary concerns with owning an EV vehicle is the cost of battery maintenance, which makes the battery subscription model advantageous for customers. When you subscribe to the battery on a monthly basis, you do not have to worry about servicing and battery replacement costs.

In the LXS EV model, the battery is delinked from the electric scooter to offer greater adaptability so consumers do not have to face maintenance and timely replacement hassles. It allows the users to subscribe to the battery separately and stay economical and productive. Moreover, with the Lectrix EV app, the users will get an indication about when their vehicle needs maintenance. So, this smart approach is for today's smart riders.

Reduction of Total Cost of Ownership

The upfront cost is much higher when you buy an electric vehicle with a battery. This is because the battery covers almost 40% of the total cost. Further, the cost will increase when you add battery maintenance and servicing plans. However, when you invest in the electric scooter without a battery, it will reduce over 40% of the cost and you will witness huge savings in the long run.

Users are guaranteed to save up to Rs. 1.5 lakh with the LXS EV battery subscription model for over a period of 5 years. The TCO will be around Rs. 1.82 lakhs with battery subscription. However, the TCO with petrol will be Rs. 3.39 lakhs for over 5 years which is much more expensive. Also, in comparison to conventional ICE vehicles, you will save more with EV with a battery subscription plan. Therefore, it is an ideal option for today's young riders.

Get Rid of Ever-Rising Petrol Price

Do not let the heavy petrol price stop you from enjoying an effortless ride. Switch to an EV with battery subscription plans that come with a fixed monthly fee. With a fixed monthly cost, you just need to pay the subscription fee and enjoy effortless unlimited rides without stopping.

How Does The Battery as a Service Model Work to Give You Effortless Rides?

The Battery as a Service (BAAS) model is a cost-effective option for customers. The battery of the high-speed electric scooter is separated or delinked. It is separated to offer battery as a service in order to let the consumer enjoy higher flexibility and affordability. Also, this model will help EV riders get rid of all the battery maintenance concerns.

When you purchase an electric scooter with a battery subscription plan, it will further reduce the upfront cost of purchasing the EV. The battery subscription plan is Rs.1499/- per month with an introductory off of Rs 999/- per month and comes with a lifetime battery warranty.

Final Thoughts

Battery subscription plans will offer you an effortless ride with your electric scooter like never before. With zero battery hassles and issues, you will witness unlimited kilometres and a lifetime warranty.

The new high-speed electric scooter model from Lectrix EV's LXS 2.0 is the best example of an EV with a great battery subscription plan. It is a compelling option for budget-conscious people who want to opt for EVs. With its exclusive battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model and end-to-end swap solution, you will enjoy an effortless ride with cost-effective benefits.

