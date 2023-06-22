Enjoy World Music Day by Getting Musical Instruments Covers on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers Musical Instruments Cover, allowing customers to safeguard their precious instruments on World Music Day. A pocket insurance offering, the Musical Instruments Cover is one of many such budget-friendly plans that enables customers to secure the things they love.

Musical instruments are often invaluable to musicians, mainly due to the sentimental value they hold. Naturally, safeguarding these instruments against mishaps is crucial. Opting for affordable pocket insurance is one way to do that, and can make World Music Day a lot more special.

Here is an overview of the features of the Musical Instruments Cover, available on Bajaj Markets.

- Comprehensive coverage of up to Rs. 40,000

- Annual premium of just Rs. 599

- Extended coverage against mishaps such as fire or other accidental damage

- A maximum validity of 1 year

- Various payment premium modes such as credit/debit cards, net banking or UPI gateway

To get the most out of this plan, customers must get the insurance within 30 days of purchasing the instrument. So, for anyone looking to get a new instrument this World Music Day, buying this pocket insurance with it is a smart decision.

Bajaj Markets makes it easy to access this insurance plan, alongside other pocket insurance offerings for life's everyday needs. All one has to do is log on to the website, complete the simple online form, pay the required premium and enjoy coverage for musical instruments.

