Enord Invited to Establish Drone Lab and Conducted AI and UAV Workshop at the Center of Excellence in Information Assurance, King Saud University

Riyadh, [Saudi Arabia], January 1: Enord Pvt. Ltd., an India-based AI-on-Edge drone technology company, was invited to establish a Drone Laboratory and conducted a specialized technical workshop at the Center for Excellence in Information Assurance (CoEIA), King Saud University (KSU), as part of a strategic academic and research engagement. The program, titled "Resilient Intelligent Systems: AI & UAVs in the Era of Digital Transformation," was held on 29 December 2025 in Riyadh and aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration between the two parties.

As part of the engagement, Enord conducted a hands-on workshop focused on resilient AI architecture, intelligent UAV systems, and edge-based autonomy for real-world applications, benefiting faculty members, researchers, postgraduate students, and technology practitioners. A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Enord and the Center of Excellence in Information Assurance, establishing a framework for long-term collaboration in joint research and development, technology transfer and licensing, specialized training programs, collaborative funding initiatives, and co-development of AI and UAV-based solutions.

The collaboration strengthens Enord's global academic and research footprint by enabling joint research, technology validation, and co-development of AI-on-edge and autonomous systems, while also accelerating talent exchange and innovation across regional ecosystems. At the same time, the initiative aligns closely with Saudi Vision 2030 by advancing knowledge-based innovation in artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies, strengthening local talent development and technical capacity, and fostering international partnerships and technology localization to support a diversified, innovation-driven economy. The engagement is also expected to open doors for further collaborations across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing cross-border cooperation in advanced digital and intelligent systems.

Founded on January 29, 2021, Enord emerged from leading incubators across JMI, IITs, IIITs, and IIMs. The company focuses on developing intelligent, autonomous drone and simulation systems that operate beyond conventional GPS-based navigation.

