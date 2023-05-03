Enriching the campus experience with sustainably designed infrastructure at SCMS Nagpur

New Delhi [India], May 3 (/SRV): Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Nagpur is a premier institute that offers a four-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme with diverse majors and minors. The institute aims to provide students with a holistic education that fosters academic excellence, professional competence, and social responsibility.

One of the distinctive features of SCMS Nagpur is its state-of-the-art campus which reflects its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The campus is spread across 75 acres of land and is designed to offer students a world-class learning experience with modern amenities and facilities.

The campus architecture is inspired by the concept of "green building", which incorporates principles of energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and natural ventilation. The campus buildings are constructed with eco-friendly materials and use renewable energy sources such as solar panels and biogas plants. The campus also has rainwater harvesting systems, sewage treatment plants, orgc farming, and vermicomposting units to reduce its ecological footprint and promote a circular economy.

"At SCMS Nagpur, we believe that a sustainable campus is not just about bricks and mortar, but about creating an environment that nurtures holistic growth. Our campus is a living example of our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, where we integrate principles of energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and natural ventilation into our infrastructure design." Dr Sameer Pingle, Director, SCMS Nagpur.

The campus infrastructure is not only environmentally friendly but also aesthetically pleasing and functionally efficient. The campus has well-equipped classrooms, seminar halls, auditoriums, laboratories, libraries, and computer centers that facilitate interactive and collaborative learning. The campus also has sports facilities such as a volleyball court, basketball court, gymnasium, futsal ground, cricket ground, and synthetic track that encourage physical fitness and wellness. The campus also has hostels, messes, cafeterias, a medical centre, a counselling centre, and security services that ensure the safety and comfort of the students.

The campus experience at SCMS Nagpur is enriched by the vibrant cultural and co-curricular activities that foster creativity, diversity, and social engagement. The institute orgzes various events such as Symbiosis Lit Fest, TEDx Talks, International Conferences, Workshops, Guest Lectures, Industry Visits, Internships, Placements, Social Initiatives, Clubs, and Committees that provide students with ample opportunities to explore their interests, hone their skills, network with experts, and contribute to society.

SCMS Nagpur's internationalization initiatives are another highlight of its campus experience. The institute offers students a truly global educational experience through its Global Immersion Programme (GIP), Short Term European Courses (STEC), International Internships, Student Exchange Programmes, and International Collaborations with reputed universities such as HWR Berlin, IESEG France, ISEG Portugal, and HSB Bremen. These programs enable students to gain exposure to different cultures, perspectives, and practices that enhance their global competence and employability.

In conclusion, the infrastructure of SCMS Nagpur is designed to provide students with a world-class learning experience that prepares them for the global workforce. The institute strives to create a campus that is sustainable, innovative, inclusive, and inspiring for all its stakeholders.

