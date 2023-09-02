Enrich’s Newest Store in Vikhroli: Your Ultimate Destination for Beauty and Wellness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Renowned for its beauty and wellness excellence, Enrich has proudly unveiled its latest store in the vibrant suburb of Vikhroli, Mumbai. This new establishment offers an enticing array of beauty services and a meticulously curated selection of top-notch products, solidifying its reputation as the go-to one-stop destination for all things beauty and wellness.

The launch of Enrich’s Vikhroli store marks a momentous milestone for the brand, encapsulating its commitment to delivering unparalleled beauty experiences.

Step into the Enrich store and immerse yourself in an extensive spectrum of beauty services. From the artistry of Balayage hair colouring to the rejuvenating Kerastase rituals and transformative hair Botox treatments, the store presents a diverse menu of beauty indulgences. Moreover, customers can bask in the luxury of revitalizing facials and impeccable manicures and pedicures.

Beyond the beauty services experience, the Enrich store boasts a retail section featuring a meticulously curated collection of beauty products. Encompassing fragrances, skincare, and haircare, this selection empowers customers with comprehensive and unparalleled choices for their beauty needs.

Guests can explore fragrances from prestigious brands such as Ralph Lauren, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, and more.

The skincare and haircare lineup includes L’Oréal Professional, Kerastase, Olaplex, The Face Shop, Thalgo, Remy Laure, Born Ethical, and other exceptional brands.

Vikram Bhatt, Founder of Enrich, expressed his excitement about the Vikhroli store’s launch, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce our newest store to the Vikhroli community, a dynamic and rapidly growing suburb in Mumbai. Our commitment to delivering the finest beauty experience takes centre stage with this new store. With a wide range of services and products from the industry’s best brands, we are confident that our patrons will discover everything they need to enhance their look and elevate their confidence.”

Located at Godrej Trees, Vikhroli, the store is now fully operational. Embark on a journey of beauty and wellness by visiting the store today.

Enrich’s presence extends across multiple cities in India, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Indore, Pune, and Bengaluru, encompassing a total of 82 stores.

