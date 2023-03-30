Enter a new dimension of control

New Delhi [India], March 30 (/NewsVoir): Barco, a world leader in visualization solutions, proudly announces the launch of Barco CTRL, its innovative new control room software platform. This solution simplifies workflows, deployment and serviceability, and enables to scale according to the customer's needs. Strictly following the 'Security by design' principles, the platform allows users to securely connect to their sources, from any location, and interact with the content on their video wall or operator desk.

Barco has been a leader in control room visualization solutions since the early 1990s. We pioneered many new technologies and are known for the quality, reliability and flexibility of our solutions. With Barco CTRL, the company takes another huge step in making the control room more manageable and secure. This brand-new platform makes sure you get the right information to the right location, at the right time - all upholding the highest security settings.

Security by design

In a critical environment like a control room, security is of utmost importance. That is why Barco CTRL is created from scratch, following the 'Security by design' principles. This makes sure that all communication layers between devices are fully secure. Conceived with best practices like 'Zero Trust' and 'Shift Left' in mind, Barco CTRL is a full-featured solution that can even be deployed in the most secure critical environments.

Easy to deploy and use

User-friendliness is another spearhead of Barco CTRL. Although the system is very powerful and can be expanded to a global network, it is also simple to set up and intuitive to use. A set-up wizard guides the installer through the configuration process, making deployment swift and fast. Barco CTRL also takes all possible measures to prevent downtime (including redundancy options of critical components).

Furthermore, Barco CTRL offers one single platform for all control room visualization. Serving both the video wall and the operator desk, Barco CTRL extends the same experience over the complete control room and beyond (including break-out rooms, remote locations, etc.), contributing to an intuitive workflow and saving time during crisis moments.

Grows with your needs

Although nobody knows what the future brings, the control room needs to be prepared for it. Barco CTRL is a system that lets users prepare for any situation. Including additional sources? Adding extra operator positions? Creating or expanding a video wall? Or even deploying subsidiary control rooms? No problem at all! Barco has taken all these uncertainties as a prime requirement when designing Barco CTRL. The platform is fully scalable, so customers get exactly the system they need - big or small. Next to that, Barco CTRL also integrates easily into 3rd party video management systems through APIs.

Do you want to know more about Barco CTRL?

