Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Company Secures ₹716 Crore from Anchor Investors Before Issue

A day before its IPO subscription opens for bidding, Entero Healthcare Solutions has garnered ₹716 crore from anchor investors. The Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Friday, February 9, 2024, and will close on February 13, 2024. The price band for the healthcare products manufacturer's IPO has been set between ₹1,195 and ₹1,258 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.

IssueDetails

Issue opens: Feb. 9.

Issue closes: Feb. 13.

Total issue size: Rs 1,600 crore.

Face : Rs 10 apiece.

Fixed price band: Rs 1,195-Rs 1,258 per share.

Minimum lot size: 11 shares.

Listing: NSE and BSE.

Use of the Proceeds

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards:

Repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company.

Funding of long-term working capital requirements of the company and its subsidiaries during FY25 and FY26.

Pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions.

General corporate purposes.

Company Info

Incorporated in 2018, the company was among the top three healthcare product distributors in India in terms of revenue in FY22, according to Crisil.

Entero provides healthcare product manufacturers access to a large number of pharmacies, hospitals and clinics throughout the country, through a single organised, pan-India, technology-driven and integrated healthcare products distribution platform and by setting up warehouses and logistics services.

It has a nationwide presence of 77 distribution warehouses, located across 38 cities in 19 states and union territories, and a customer base of over 73,700 pharmacies and 2,800 hospitals spread across 501 districts, as of Sept. 30, 2023