Enthusiastic Response to 2nd Phase of Karyasamrat Free Mega Health Camp: Sunny Vinayak Nimhan Appeals for Free Health Check-ups at 36 Locations

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: The renowned Someshwar Foundation in Pune organized the 'Karyasamrat Free Mega Health Camp' which started from 22nd July, in memory of the late Karyasamrat MLA Vinayakji Nimhan. The first phase of the camp has been completed, and the second phase commenced on 29th July, Monday. Health centers have been set up at 36 locations from Shivajinagar to Pashan and Someshwarwadi. These centers offered pre-checkups, primary treatments, ECG, blood and urine tests, sonography, X-ray, 2D echo, stress tests, and registration for the main camp. The convenience of having everything from check-ups to surgeries in one place has benefited many needy citizens in the area.

The health centers at various locations were inaugurated by former Corporator Datta Bahirat, former Deputy Mayor Mukari Algude, former Corporator Aditya Malve, Rajshree Kale, social activist Mangala Patil, Sunil Shirole, Shailesh Badde, Iqbal Sheikh, Anil Bahirat, Satish Chavan, Atul Bahirat, among other dignitaries. The camp's organization is being managed by Shankar Chavan, Amit Murkute, Sachin Manavatkar, Sachin Ingle, Aniket Kapote, Tinku Das, Devendra Devkar, Santosh Orse, Abhishek Pardeshi, Pramod Kamble, Ganesh Shelar, Ganesh Shinde, Rishikesh Marne, Krishna Patel, Balasaheb Sorte, Kailas Pawar, Kapil Shinde, and other volunteers.

The Third Phase 'Main Camp' will be held on 4th August with the presence of various dignitaries for the inauguration at Government Agricultural College Ground, Irrigation Nagar, Shivajinagar. Renowned doctors will provide consultations, examinations, and treatments from 9 AM to 4 PM.

The Fourth Phase: From 5th August to 5th October, post-mega health camp measures and execution for the patients who are registered or selected for surgeries or treatments will take place.

Deputy Chief Minister, Devendraji Fadnavis, will inaugurate the Karayasamrat Free Mega Health Camp on Sunday, 4th August 2024, at 9 AM at Agricultural College Ground, Irrigation Nagar, Bhosalenagar, Pune. The program will be presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit dada Pawar. The chief guests at the event include Minister of Civil Aviation and Cooperation Muralidhar Mohol, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council of Maharashtra State Ms. Neelam Gorhe, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Minister of Rural Development Girish Mahajan, Minister of Medical Education Dr. Tanaji Sawant, Minister of Agriculture Dhananjay Munde, Minister of Industry Uday Samant, Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena Sachin Ahir, MP Supriya Sule, MP Amol Kolhe, and all MLAs and former corporators from Pune city.

Camp Highlights:

- Free health camp with:

Allopathy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, Unani), dental check-ups, treatments, surgeries, and medicines available for free.

- Presence of renowned doctors:

Dr. Tatya Saheb Lahane, Dr. Wakankar, Dr. Gautam Bhansali, Dr. Ramakant Deshpande, Dr. K.H. Sancheti, Dr. Vikas Mahatme, Dr. Yashraj Patil, Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, Dr. Sanjaykumar Tambe, Dr. Jagannath Dixit, Dr. Amit Mayadev, Dr. Ajay Chaurasia, among others.

- Treatment for various diseases:

Including 80 outpatient departments covering ophthalmology, dental, ENT, general medicine, general surgery, cardiology, respiratory diseases, urology, plastic surgery, gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedics, genetic disorders, cancer, obesity, geriatric general check-ups, mental health, neurology, etc. Free treatments and surgeries.

Additionally, collection of samples for all necessary blood and urine tests, ECG, mammography, PFT, BMD testing.

- Free distribution for needy patients:

Distribution of artificial limbs, glasses, walking sticks, blind sticks, aids for the differently-abled, hearing aids, dentures as per registration.

- Emergency arrangements:

Including cardiac ambulance, ambulance, fire truck, patient stretchers, wheelchairs.

- Free snacks and meals for all patients and relatives.

On behalf of the organizers - Someshwar Foundation, Sunny Vinayak Nimhan urges all citizens to take advantage of this valuable opportunity. Needy citizens can contact 8308123555 for more information.

