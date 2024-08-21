Entrepreneur Hari Gupta to Pump ₹100 Crore into Indian SMEs, Aims to Boost Global Presence

New Delhi: In a significant move to bolster the Indian SME sector, Hari Gupta, a prominent UAE-based NRI entrepreneur, has committed to investing ₹100 crore in small and medium enterprises across India. The investment will be channeled through SkyHigh, a company founded by Gupta, which also plans to establish a SEBI-approved Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) to actively participate in SME IPOs as an Anchor or Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB).

Hari Gupta, who began his entrepreneurial journey with a mere $250 loan, has built a formidable business empire over the past 30 years. His ventures span multiple countries, and he is known for elevating lesser-known brands to top market positions, both in India and internationally. Gupta's notable achievements include producing the 2010 TV reality show My First Million, aired on Zee International TV.

SkyHigh's initiative is not just about financial investment. The company aims to provide Indian SMEs with unparalleled access to global markets through Gupta's extensive networks in the UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Nepal, CIS countries, and beyond. This holistic approach is designed to help SMEs grow beyond domestic boundaries.

In addition to funding, SkyHigh will support SMEs with a robust marketing strategy that includes comprehensive media exposure across various platforms, including print and digital outlets, billboards, and endorsements from well-known celebrities. These services will be provided to SMEs at no initial cost, making it easier for them to benefit from expert marketing and branding without financial strain.

SkyHigh executives recently attended the Mumbai Money Expo, where they engaged with various SMEs and merchant bankers to discuss potential collaborations. This event marks the beginning of what promises to be a transformative journey for Indian SMEs looking to scale globally.

A well-known celebrity has praised SkyHigh's initiative, emphasizing its potential to significantly enhance the global reach of Indian SMEs and contribute to the ‘Make in India' vision championed by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

