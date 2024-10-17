Envigo the ROI First Digital Marketing and Website Development Agency Pursues ISO and SOC 2 Certifications for Enhanced Data Security

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 17: Envigo, a leading ROI-driven digital marketing and development agency specialising in SEO, PPC, content marketing, and development services, today announced its commitment to achieving ISO and SOC 2 certifications. This initiative reinforces Envigo's dedication to delivering exceptional results while maintaining the highest data security standards, operational efficiency, and client confidentiality.

ISO certifications are internationally recognised standards for quality management systems, ensuring consistent, data security, reliable processes and client satisfaction. ISO focuses on information security management, helping organisations manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details and information entrusted by third parties.

SOC 2, a framework developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), validates a service organisation's non-financial reporting controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures encompassing the security, availability, and privacy of data.

Envigo actively pursues these certifications to:

* Maximise client ROI through secure and efficient operations

Demonstrate that a commitment to data security enhances operational efficiency, ultimately contributing to better campaign performance and client ROI.

* Build unwavering client trust

Provide clients with the assurance that their sensitive data is handled with the utmost care and confidentiality and in accordance with industry best practices.

* Solidify Envigo's competitive advantage

Differentiate Envigo as a trusted and reliable partner in digital marketing, showcasing its commitment to exceeding client expectations.

"At Envigo, we understand that client trust is paramount. These certifications demonstrate our unwavering commitment to safeguarding client data and delivering exceptional marketing results. They also reflect our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency and security," said Saurabh Kumar, Founder of Envigo.

"Our pursuit of ISO and SOC 2 certifications underscores our commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of service and security in their campaigns," said Vivek Gupta, Head of Development at Envigo. "These certifications will provide our clients with the confidence that their projects are being handled with the utmost professionalism and care."

Envigo is actively engaged with certified auditors to complete the comprehensive assessment process for both ISO and SOC 2 certifications and anticipates achieving these certifications by March 2025.

