Environment minister Yadav inaugurates national expo on eco-alternatives

With a focus to move from single-use plastics to natural fibres, such as coir, bagasse, rice and wheat bran, and to promote startup ecosystem in the country, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav virtually inaugurated National Expo 2022 on Eco-Alternatives and Conference of Startups 2022 on Monday.

The expo and startup conference have been jointly organised by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change and Tamil Nadu government.

More than 150 manufacturers of eco-alternatives from across the country are participating in the expo. The eco-alternatives included items made from natural fibres such as coir, bagasse, rice and wheat bran, plant and agricultural residue, banana, areca leaves, jute and cloth.

The conference of startups will work towards alternatives to single-use plastics and air quality management. It will also provide a platform for exchanging views amongst innovators and institutions, and government departments which support startup ecosystems in the country.

Thematic sessions on marine plastic litter and the issues, challenges and way forward and manufacturing eco-alternatives have also been organised.

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav said that mindless consumption in place of mindful use of resources has led to the presence of littered and unmanaged plastic waste. Uptake of eco-friendly alternatives such as jute and bamboo, and moving towards an environmentally-conscious lifestyle are required to address the issue, he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

