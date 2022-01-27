Environmentalist and Children's Book Author, Abhishek Talwar, associates with Mendonsa Foundation for a sapling plantation drive with underprivileged children

Noted children's book author, Environmentalist, Green Entrepreneur and co-founder of Biplop World, Abhishek Talwar (AIEMA), joined hands with the Mendonsa Foundation to embark on a sapling plantation drive with underprivileged children, at Mumbai's Colaba Woods.

Harshita Narwekar, Corporator of Mumbai's Ward No 226, graced the event as the chief guest, while Dr. Suhani Mendonsa, Project Director of Mendonsa Foundation and Dr. Vivek Mendonsa, Trustee of Mendonsa Foundation were the dignitaries who made this a fruitful Republic Day event!

Around 25 underprivileged children, under the care of the Mendonsa foundation, gathered at the Colaba woods park in Cuff Parade and participated in the sapling plantation drive, under the guidance of environmentalist Abhishek Talwar. After the plantation, children were gifted Biplob the Bumblebee story books, colouring books and worksheets.

Abhishek Talwar interacted with them discussing the importance of protecting the environment and how "Biplob the Bumblebee," the eco-warrior embarks on adventures to save the planet and mother Nature. Abhishek Talwar, who is extremely passionate about teaching children regarding the environment and who spearheaded this entire initiative, said "The only way we can get to the goal of carbon neutrality by 2070, set by the PM, is if we motivate future generations to work towards them. This initiative is a small step in that direction. By planting saplings across different species, we're creating much-needed carbon sinks in our urban landscape. We plan to carry on this initiative throughout Mumbai and reach out to as many children as possible and make them a part of this movement."

Harshita Narwekar said, "When Biplobworld and Mendonsa Foundation approached me for this initiative I was extremely delighted to be a part of it. I have already worked towards getting 22000 saplings planted in my ward. We definitely need more trees in our city and initiatives like this will go a long way in making our Mumbai greener and cleaner. We should encourage our younger generation to take care of nature. When we take care of her. She takes care of us."

Dr Suhani Mendonsa who is the Project Director at Mendonsa Foundation said about the partnership with Biplobworld, "We have always been supportive towards social causes especially children welfare. Through this initiative, we have been able to help these children in inculcating the habit of being environment conscious which we hope will stay with them throughout their life. We hope to continue this partnership with Biplobworld in bringing awareness about nature amongst the younger people of our country."

