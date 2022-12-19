EO Gurgaon organizes EO RISE 2022 with an array of eminent speakers

Entrepreneurs' Organization Gurgaon organized a 3-day-long event, EO Rise from 15th to 17th December'22, at Hyatt Andaz, Aerocity, New Delhi.

The grand event was organized to bring together members of Entrepreneurs' Organizations from across the globe for deep-dived learning, networking, and enriching sessions clubbed with spectacular once-in-a-lifetime socials and specially curated experiences.

This was one of the most coveted events on South Asia's regional calendar. It was an experiential event where EO members came together to celebrate the global rise of entrepreneurial spirit.

The event witnessed power-packed learning with an array of eminent speakers like Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Baba Ramdev, Farhan Akhtar, Gurcharan Das, Ghazal & Varun Alagh, and Abhiraj Bhal, Hod Lipson, Rangan Chatterjee, among others. Some of the prominent EO members who attended the event were Carrie Santos, CEO, Entrepreneurs' Organization, Sanjay Jhunjhunwala, Regional Chair, EO South Asia, Karan Singh Sawhney, Naveen Talwar, Vipul Jain, and Saurabh Bansal.

At EO RISE 2022, Baba Ramdev emphasized on the importance of building and growing successful businesses in India. "To make India a superpower, just one Adani, Ambani, Tata or Patanjali is not enough. India has a huge potential in terms of emerging businesses, we just need to tap the right target audience with the right services". Talking about the great resignation trend he added "every company should treat their employees as a family and should safeguard them in every situation to create a sense of ownership and loyalty for the company, among the employees". The Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar glammed up the event with his presence and immense talent. In his session Business of Entertainment, he spoke about the ongoing trend of OTT and the future of cinema in India. He also talked about his cause MARD (Men Against Rape & Discrimination) and explained how it is trying to raise social awareness against rape and discrimination against women.

EO Gurgaon took a generous step to make EO RISE 2022, the most sustainable event by banning the single use of plastics throughout the event, planting a tree for each registered member attending the event, using electric vehicles for all the local transportation, and delivering left-out food from the event, to the needy.

At the event, Dr Mohan Bhagwat explained what exactly RSS is, how sangh functions, and their role in the upliftment of society. He further explained ways to run a smooth business and how proper law and order in the country is an essential factor in flourishing businesses.

Dr Bhagwat said "India is a country that helps other countries in need rather than showing its supremacy and power by declaring war or trying to acquire its region. Entrepreneurs in India must follow strict discipline in their lives and should always keep their nation above everything by thinking about the Nation's progress and prosperity along with their business. Discussing the concern of Indian talents in moving and settling abroad he added, "we are now witnessing a pattern in which the young minds who went abroad for studying or working, are now coming back to India and working towards the development of their own Nation".

Talking about organizing an event of this scale Ayush Bansal, RIE CHAIR and Director, Liberty Group said, "putting together a grand event like this from scratch is never easy, but with day and night efforts, extreme passion, and dedication, we were able to pull it off successfully. Talking about my experience of being an EO RIE CHAIR, for me, every past year with EO has been full of passion and thrilling experiences. Whether it is helping launch new chapters across South Asia, launching EO Gurgaon, or taking upon building the best-ever regional integration event from scratch with an amazing team. It was an amazing experience for EO Gurgaon to welcome members of all the chapters of EO along with some well-known personalities to our city, which is often referred to as a breeding ground for entrepreneurship, economy, and sustainable development.

Talking about the event Nimish Arora, President, EO Gurgaon & Director Aarone Group, said "when you bring a group of people with a common cultural goal and passion, you can pull off great and successful things like this event. It's the culture and camaraderie of this community that helped us create and make a mark in every aspect of the event, the learnings, the socials, the event communication, and the hospitality. Also goes on to show, if you create and work hard towards achieving the vision you can reach the stars."

EO Gurgaon is a unique forum that allows entrepreneurs a safe space to share their challenges with their peers and learn from each other. Members include entrepreneurs from most marquee family businesses in India like Haldirams, M3M, Sonalika group, Amber and, KRBL, Dawat Group, Campus shoes, Mankind Pharma, Khanna Jewelers, and Kapoor Watches as well as start-up entrepreneurs to give a wide variety of experiences/mentors for our members.

As a high-performing, young and exuberant Chapter of the internationally renowned organization EO Nation, EO Gurgaon works towards helping young minds achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. EO Gurgaon was founded in January 2016 by 2 members of the Entrepreneurs Organization from the USA, who had moved back to Gurgaon. They were looking for a group/organization where they could share experiences and learn from each other on how to grow their businesses in India.16 dynamic entrepreneurs got together to form EO's chapter in Gurgaon.

Over the years the brand has been one of the fastest-growing chapters globally and now has reached strength of 111 members. This unique forum allows entrepreneurs a safe space to share their challenges with their peers and learn from each other. Together, a community of young entrepreneurs forms a reliable network of peers who embrace and celebrate each other's diversity in various avenues of life.

The brand endeavours to give young entrepreneurs the right platform to explore the purview of their potential and equip them with the complete armour of resources and connections they require to achieve the pinnacles of success.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor