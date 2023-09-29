EOSGlobe Launches EOS PowerPay Campaign: Time-Bound, Customized Solutions to Empower Businesses

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 29: EOSGlobe, a leading provider of business process management services, today announced the launch of its new campaign, EOS PowerPay. The campaign aims to help businesses achieve exceptional growth and customer engagement across diverse sectors with tailored, time-bound offerings, emphasizing seasonal spikes and short-term services that clients can avail with three unique offerings: FlexiBPM, DigitalBPM+, and a range of time-bound promotions and programs.

Abhinav Arora, CEO of EOSGlobe, said, "EOSPowerPay is designed to cater to the unique needs of businesses across various sectors with a focus on time-bound strategies. Our customized solutions enable businesses to maximize their sales during festive seasons, drive awareness for new projects, and boost customer acquisition through effective referral programs, all within a specific time frame to ensure maximum impact."

EOSPowerPay offers a range of services to suit different business needs:

1. FlexiBPM: Flexible pricing mechanisms and campaign durations to suit your business needs. FlexiBPM allows businesses to adapt their campaigns to the ever-changing market conditions, ensuring maximum return on investment.

2. DigitalBPM+: Enhance your customer experience with IVR, VBOT, CBOT, and WBOT solutions. DigitalBPM+ integrates advanced technologies to provide seamless customer interactions, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The campaign also includes a variety of time-bound offerings, such as festive offers, project launches, referral programs, product launches, time-bound promotions, loyalty programs, preventive healthcare camps, selections/auditions, academic enrolments, pilot programs for first-time outsourcing, and online reputation management.

EOSPowerPay serves a wide range of sectors, including consumer durables, e-commerce, fashion & lifestyle, retail, FinTech, healthcare, healthtech, banks, NBFCs, education, edtech, insurance, automotive, travel, real estate, and media.

To learn more about EOSPowerPay and request a personalized consultation, visit the campaign landing page and complete the lead form.

EOSGlobe, a distinguished business process management organization, is dedicated to providing exceptional services that prioritize outstanding customer experiences and digital innovation. The company specializes in a variety of services, such as business process outsourcing, digital solutions, and consulting services, catering to diverse industries including banking, finance, automotive, healthcare, e-commerce, and manufacturing. With a team of highly skilled professionals possessing extensive domain expertise and advanced digital solutions, EOSGlobe supports businesses in realizing their future ambitions by streamlining processes, optimizing costs, and enhancing productivity. Through the establishment of strategic partnerships with its global clientele, EOSGlobe fosters a culture of innovation and business transformation, offering cost-effective solutions that improve productivity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor