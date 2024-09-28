EOSGlobe Wins Best Customer Experience Team of the Year at 17th CX Strategy Summit and Awards 2024

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28: EOSGlobe, a leading innovator in customer experience solutions, has been honored with the prestigious "Best Customer Experience Team of the Year" award at the 17th Edition CX Strategy Summit & Awards 2024. The event at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, brought together industry leaders to recognize excellence in customer experience strategies and implementations.

The award acknowledges EOSGlobe's outstanding commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and innovative approaches to CX management. It highlights the company's dedication to fostering a customer-centric culture and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance customer satisfaction.

Abhinav Arora, CEO of EOSGlobe, expressed his excitement about the award: "We are thrilled and honored to receive the Best Customer Experience Team of the Year award at this prestigious event. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team at EOSGlobe. Our commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything we do has driven our success. This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in customer experience excellence."

The 17th Edition CX Strategy Summit & Awards, conceptualized and curated by UBS Forums, brought together over 300 CX professionals from various industries. The event featured insightful discussions on key themes such as the evolution of CX in a digital-first era, data-driven insights, and the impact of AI on customer experience.

EOSGlobe's win underscores the company's position as a leader in the CX industry and its continued efforts to innovate and elevate customer experiences in an increasingly competitive market.

For more information about EOSGlobe and its award-winning customer experience solutions, please visit www.eosglobe.com.

EOSGlobe is a distinguished business process management organization, dedicated to providing exceptional services that prioritize outstanding customer experiences and digital innovation. The company specializes in a variety of services, such as business process outsourcing, digital solutions, and consulting services, catering to diverse industries including banking, finance, automotive, healthcare, ecommerce, and manufacturing. With a team of highly skilled professionals possessing extensive domain expertise and advanced digital solutions, EOSGlobe supports businesses in realizing their future ambitions by streamlining processes, optimizing costs, and enhancing productivity. Through the establishment of strategic partnerships with its global clientele, EOSGlobe fosters a culture of innovation and business transformation, offering cost-effective solutions that improve productivity.

