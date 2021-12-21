EPFO credits interest of 8.50% on 23.59 crore accounts; check your balance

This is good news for the 23.59 crore working class in the country. EPFO has transferred the money related to the interest installment to the user's account. EPFO tweeted this on its official Twitter handle. In the financial year 2020-21, PF interest has been disbursed in the accounts of 23.59 crore people at the rate of 8.50%. If your EPF is also deducted, you can get the information of the money deposited in your account in a few seconds. You do not even have to go to the EPFO ​​website for this. All you need to do is have your UAN and your mobile number linked to the EPF account. Just SMS or call and your EPF account details will come in a message on your phone.

In this age of free calls, missed calls can get complete information about your EPF account. If your mobile number is linked to UAN, make a missed call on 011-22901406. In a short while, full details of your EPF account will appear in your message.

Check your EPF balance via SMS

First you need to create an account by clicking on https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. Where you want to register your mobile number. If you have already registered your mobile number, you will need to send a message directly from your mobile. Just remember that if you have registered any mobile number in EPFO, send SMS from the same number.

"23.59 crore accounts have been credited with an interest of 8.50% for the FY 2020-21."