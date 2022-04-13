EPFO members can now transfer money online; check out easy steps

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released a major update for the convenience of its members. This update can be important for members who want to transfer their money from one account to another. Members no longer have to go anywhere for this. They can easily transfer their PF money from one account to another (Online Money Transfer) at home. The EPFO ​​has released an update for its members at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday. Also, it has given some easy ways that customers can transfer money deposited in their PF account from one account to another online.

If you also want to transfer money from your PF account, first you need to activate Universal Account Number (UAN). In addition, the account holder must know the bank account, Aadhar card number and all other required details.

These simple steps for online transfer

- Visit Unified Member Portal and login with UAN and password.

- After clicking on Online Services, you need to go to Online Member-One EPF Account (Transfer Request).

- After this, the Personal Information and PF Account related to the current company will have to be verified.

- Click on Get Details option. Here you will see the PF account details of the previous company.

- Select a previous or current company to verify the form.

- Click on Get OTP to get OTP on UAN registered mobile number. After entering OTP, click on Submit.

After entering the OTP, a request for online money transfer process will be sent to the company you are working for. After that, the money transfer process takes three days. In the meantime, the money will be transferred to the account you want. In the meantime, the company will transfer the money to your specified account, which will be verified by the EPFO's field officer. The money will then be transferred to your specified account.