EPILLO revolutionizing the Healthcare & Fitness Industry with first of their kind Blockchain-based IOT Smart wearables

October 4: EPILLO launches first of their kind Blockchain-based IoT Smart wearables to revolutionize the Healthcare & Fitness Industry. Epillo.io represents the Blockchain vertical of Epillo Health Systems wherein the Web 3.0 & Blockchain technology have been harnessed to develop a disruptive IoT smart-wearable range ‘FitMint Wear,’ coupled with the exciting features of NFT-based Gamification, NFTs, Health products & services marketplace and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Epillo Health Systems amid numerous speculations in crypto, as well as, the healthcare & fitness sector is all set to launch its first smartwatch, which it claims, holds the potential of revolutionizing the healthcare & fitness industry once and for all. Before making its giant entry into the crypto world, Epillo Health Systems ventured into healthcare with three brands under its name; Epillo HealthHUB (Technology with WIPO Gazetted Patent on Drug-Food Interaction Management).

As for their fourth and the most important project- FitMint Wear, Aasif Shah, the Co-founder and CEO of Epillo Health Systems says “Our goal is not to just hand our users with another traditional smartwatch but, to harness the blockchain technology to deliver them with utmost privacy and health data security in the world of Internet of Things (IoT). By storing the smart wearable generated health and fitness data on chain, we address the most pressing problem of society- privacy of data, the misuse of which has led to catastrophic ramifications.”

FitMint Wear is a first of its kind smartwatch which runs on blockchain technology while opening new doors to the world of Web 3.0. Some of its most talked about features includes NFT Gaming, Crypto Wallet, and Health-data on chain, Crypto Staking, and a whole new marketplace for NFTs and Healthcare products & services. To better understand the other verticals of the project, such as NFT Marketplace or Health-data on Chain, Epillo published its whitepaper globally on 5th of October at Crypto Expo Dubai.

Prior to unveiling their FitMint Wear Pro smartwatch, Epillo is set to launch its own token at the end of October, which, as per the lightpaper, will be known after the name of the brand itself. EPILLO, the company’s native token, will be rewarded to the gamers upon completing levels in the game. Interestingly, the gamers can swap EPILLO with other native tokens as well, in a move to give power to the user.

The newcomers in the crypto world who find NFT gaming too complicated can also generate an attractive annual percentage yield (APY) by simply holding their tokens with staking. The EPILLO token will also provide an ambit of Medical, Health & Wellness products & services to the users which include Global Health consultations, Genomics testing (DNA) & Clinical testing services, Nutraceuticals, Health Products, Medical Aids & Devices, Health Insurance, Health Retail Investments, etc.

Mr. Areeb Ahmad, a member of the Founding Team of the Company and the Global Head of Blockchain & Strategy says, “The uniqueness of the decentralized finance protocol of Epillo Health Systems is regenerative finance and a three-tier method to curb any risk factor that the users are facing in the contemporary projects. We will be utilizing the capital for the betterment of the society, at large, through our multiple brands. We are confident that our expertise in the healthcare and fitness industry, coupled with the extraction of the features of blockchain technology, will help us create a range of revolutionary products and services.”

Talking about their DeFi product, he further adds “The Epillo Health Token (EPILLO) is the native token of the project. It will be deployed initially on the Polygon (Ethereum Scaling Blockchain) chain. EPILLO will offer fast and low-cost transactions with a secure and scalable network for the community. With EPILLO Health Token, our goal is to create a sustainable economy by offering multiple utilities in the entire Epillo Ecosystem while aligning the incentives for all the stakeholders, who are part of the system- Community, builders, developers and investors.

Having an extensive background in health-care industries, it was imperative to ask Dr. Bhupinder Singh, Chairman of Board at Epillo Health Systems about this confluence of healthcare & blockchain. To which, he says “The healthcare industry is arguably one of the largest industries. Epillo Health Systems focuses on the segments of Retail health, Health-tech, Digital health, and Consumer healthcare of this mega USD 6873 billion industry, globally. We aim to create an entire Epillo Ecosystem wherein multiple services and products will be offered to the consumers using our EPILLO token.”

Although combining Healthcare & Fitness with Blockchain in this exciting way seems quite ahead of its time, only time will tell what other mysteries the brand will unfold at the launch of their first blockchain based smartwatch.

For more information on the project, check out www.epillo.io

