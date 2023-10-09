Epione Center for Pain Management: Pioneering Regenerative Therapy in South India

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9: Epione Center for Pain Relief & Beyond, under the visionary leadership of its Founder & Director, Dr. Sudheer Dara with 20+ years of experience in the field of pain medicine, has been a beacon of innovation in the realm of pain management. With the recent accolade of the International Healthcare Conference Award 2022, presented by cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, the hospital's commitment to excellence has once again been spotlighted. He holds the India Book of Records for achieving the highest number of Platelet Rich Plasma therapy procedures for the treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain.

Dr Sudheer Dara, a distinguished pain physician and regenerative specialist, has been instrumental in introducing the concept of regenerative therapy for knee pain in South India. With over 20,000 successful joint rehabilitations to his credit in multiple disciplines including knee, hip, shoulder, lower back, spine, migraine, sports injuries and many more, Dr Dara's approach is not just groundbreaking but also tailored to the unique medical needs of the Indian population.

It gives the entire Epione management an immense pride to share that their very own Dr Sudheer Dara is the first visionary and the pioneer of Pain Medicine in India who introduced the most revolutionary non-surgical and non-invasive therapies to people in South India. Another interesting fact is that under his exceptional leadership and guidance, many of his students and pupils have emerged as sought after experts in the field across the country. While regenerative therapies have gained popularity in Western countries, Dr. Sudheer Dara, after conducting extensive research, has fine-tuned the protocol to ensure maximum benefits for Indians.

Epione's holistic approach to pain management is three-fold: precise diagnosis, individualised treatment regimens, and comprehensive rehabilitation. This method has garnered trust and appreciation from patients, establishing Epione as a leader in non-surgical chronic pain management.

Beyond knee joint therapy, Epione's expertise extends to treating other chronic ailments, such as shoulder and hip joint discomfort. Their use of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a type of regenerative medicine, has transformed the lives of many, enabling them to lead more fulfilling lives free from debilitating pain.

Chronic pain, a pervasive issue affecting people of all age groups, not only hampers daily activities but also impacts national productivity. Effective pain management, therefore, has implications beyond individual health, resonating at a societal and economic level.

Dr Sudheer Dara's relentless dedication to regenerative therapy and evidence-based treatment has positioned Epione Super Specialty Hospital as a beacon of hope for those grappling with chronic pain. His contributions are not just reshaping pain management in India but also setting a global benchmark.

Key Highlights:

* Pioneered regenerative therapy for Knee Pain in South India.

* Successfully rehabilitated over 20,000 joint pain cases.

* Tailored regenerative therapy protocols to cater to the unique needs of the Indian population.

Located in Hyderabad, Epione Center for Pain Management Center stands as a testament to holistic and advanced treatments for chronic pain disorders. Founded by Dr. Sudheer Dara, the hospital's mission is to offer cutting-edge, patient-centric care. With a legacy of innovation and compassion, Epione is not just setting new standards in chronic pain management but is also transforming lives, one patient at a time. The additional branches are located in Chennai and Bangalore. The overarching vision is to expand both nationally and internationally.

