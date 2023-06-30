Epoch Elder Care's First Research Paper Published in the International Journal of Science and Research

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 30: Epoch Elder Care, an expert in assisted living and dementia care services in India has recently achieved a milestone with the publication of its first research study in the International Journal of Science and Research. The research study, titled "Dementia Management Knowledge, Medicine Attitude and Practice of Nurses, Executive Staff and Management from Three Homes of Epoch," sheds light on critical aspects of dementia care.

The research paper, authored by Dr. Prem Narasimhan, Chief Consultant Geriatric Medicine at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, and research intern Aditi Sharma - Epoch Elder Care, delves into the knowledge, attitude, and practice pertaining to professional caregiving and specific needs of the elderly dealing with dementia at Epoch by nurses, care attendants, and management across three Epoch homes, who completed a minimum period of six months in Epoch Elder Care.

The study explores the role of training of caregivers as a key contributor to dementia management and aims to enhance understanding to improve the quality of care provided to elders living with dementia.

The research study encompassed a detailed survey questionnaire, consisting of both open-ended and close-ended questions around the three domains - Knowledge, attitude, and practice. By examining these key factors, the research aimed to elucidate on the holistic and professional approach of caregiving at Epoch. This attainment of Epoch's research paper publishing underscores the organization's expertise and commitment to advancing the field of elder care.

"Dementia is not a homogenous condition, which means elders with the same diagnosis may have varying symptoms and different disease trajectories. The role of training, orientation and creating awareness about the condition plays a significant role in the prognosis and care management strategies on ground. Through the study we wanted to validate the above hypothesis and also understand which areas of training we need to improve on." said Neha Sinha, Co-founder & CEO, Epoch Elder Care.

Dr. Prem Narasimhan, Chief Consultant of Geriatric Medicine at JASLOK HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTRE added, "Dementia is a very challenging condition for both the patient and the caregiver. Taking care of an older adult with dementia needs knowledge and specific skills .These skills need to be imparted by training professional caretakers for an enhanced level of care for these older adults.Training has to be done periodically as updating skills forms a strong pillar of dementia care."

Epoch Elder Care was founded in 2012, which specializes in providing dementia care services and premium assisted living for elders with more than 10 years of relevant experience, having served over 400+ seniors through its elder care homes in Delhi NCR & Pune. Epoch aims to provide holistic care that enables elders to have the highest quality and dignity at the end of life. Owing to its person-centered philosophy of care and believes in focusing on the person's emotional well-being as much as the medical condition.

For a more in-depth look at a one-of-its-kind research paper, visit https://lnkd.in/dP4bKyHk & to know more about Epoch Elder Care visit www.epocheldercare.com

