EPW India Limited Announces Opening of Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 22nd December 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18: EPW India Limited, an IT electronics refurbishing company engaged in the refurbishment, resale, and lifecycle management of used IT and electronic equipment, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO will open on Monday, December 22, 2025, and close on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The Company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE SME (Emerge) Platform.

IPO Details

* Issue Type: 100% Fresh Issue

* Issue Size: Up to 32,79,600 equity shares of face value ₹5 each

* Price Band: ₹95- ₹97 per equity share

* Lot size: 1,200 Equity Shares

* Listing Platform: NSE SME (Emerge)

Objects of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilised for:

* Working capital requirements - ₹1,584.81 lakhs

* Repayment of banking facilities - ₹850.00 lakhs

* General Corporate Purpose

Share Allocation

* Net Issue: Upto 31,15,200 Equity Shares

* Market Maker Reservation: Upto 1,64,400 Equity Shares

* Anchor Investors: Not more than 9,32,400 Equity Shares

* Net QIB: Not more than 6,22,800 Equity Shares

* Non- Individual Investors: Not less than 4,68,000 Equity Shares

* Individual Investors: Not less than 10,92,000 Equity Shares

IPO Timeline

* Anchor Investor Bidding Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

* Issue Opens: Monday, December 22, 2025

* Issue Closes: Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Offer Intermediaries

* Book Running Lead Manager: Getfive Advisors Private Limited

* Registrar to the Issue: Bigshare Services Private Limited

* Underwriter: Getfive Advisors Private Limited

* Market Maker: SMC Global Securities Limited

Management Commentary

Mr. Yousuf Uddin, Promoter, EPW India Limited, said:

"EPW India was founded with a clear vision to contribute meaningfully to India's sustainability and circular economy goals. As electronic consumption rises, responsible e-waste management has become critical. Our focus on compliance-driven operations, scalable processes, and environmental stewardship positions us well to capitalize on this structural opportunity. The IPO marks an important milestone in strengthening our operational capabilities and long-term growth journey."

Director, Getfive Advisors Private Limited, added:

"EPW India operates in a sector with strong regulatory tailwinds and increasing corporate participation under EPR norms. The Company's early-mover advantage, compliance-led approach, and scalable business model make it a compelling SME listing opportunity in India's fast-growing environmental services space."

About EPW India Limited

EPW India Limited was originally incorporated in April 2021 and has since established itself as a compliant and process-oriented player in India's rapidly evolving e-waste and circular economy ecosystem. The Company operates with a strong focus on regulatory compliance, environmental responsibility, and sustainable waste processing practices, aligned with India's EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) framework.

The Company offers integrated services across collection, segregation, dismantling, recycling, and environmentally responsible disposal of electronic waste, catering to corporates, institutions, and authorized channel partners. EPW India's operations are supported by experienced promoters and a professional management team, enabling scalable growth in a sector driven by rising electronics consumption and stricter environmental regulations.

* For FY25 (Standalone), the Company reported Revenue of ₹5,187.54 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹592.70 lakhs, and PAT of ₹413.25 lakhs.

* In H1FY25 (Standalone), the Company reported Revenue of ₹3,836.13 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 561.32 lakhs, and PAT of ₹ 350.98 lakhs.

