Equator’s New Year Sale: Upto 40 percent off* on Home Appliances

Pune/Mumbai, 6th January, 2023: Equator Advanced Appliances from US has launched amazing offers on its range of home appliances in India. Customers can avail upto 40 percent off* on select products for the entire month of January.

Here is a list of top products:

1. Compact Dryer ED 822

The Compact dryer comes with unique features such as Lint Filter and Over Heating Protection. It is an ideal choice to battle Winter Woes of Dry Clothes for people who prefer to hand-wash their clothes.

2. Stackable Set Washer EW 830 + Dryer ED 852

This product includes a Rear stacking kit, to stack the Dryer ED 852 on top of Super Washer EW 830 making this a single body appliance and hence saving up space in the Wash Area.

3. Front Load Super Washer EW 830

The machine has various unique cycles like the other Equator machines such as Saree cycle for Delicate fabrics, Allergen cycle and Sanitize Cycle for Clean and Hygienic wash amongst many others. The most interesting feature about the product is the Direct Drum Inverter Motor – It is an innovative belt free technology with a spin speed of 1400 rpm.

4. Super Combo EZ 5000 CV

The only Washing Machine Combo in India which has a 100 percent Dry Feature and delivers Fully Dry Clothes with every Wash. It also comes with a proprietary Dual Vent Technology which can change the Drying Mode from Venting to Ventless at the click of a button.

5. Top Load Washers EWTL 808 and EWTL 810

These range of Top Load Washing Machines come with the washing capacities of 8 kg (ETWL 808) and 10 kg (EWTL 810) respectively. It has been launched keeping in mind the ongoing winter season and has may innovative wash cycles such as Dry Ozone, Air Dry, Ozone Sanitize among many others.

Atul Vir, CEO & Founder, Equator Advanced Appliances says, “At Equator, we are all about innovation that can reduce workloads and keep your families safe and hygienic. This recent offer on our products will enable customers to choose products as per their preferences, usability and convenience.”

The products are available on all major Ecommerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, etc.

Please visit the link : https://linktr.ee/equatorindia

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor