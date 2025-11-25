Equilibrated Venture Boosts Stake in Paisalo Digital Amidst Strong Financial Performance and NCD Issuance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Equilibrated Venture, a significant entity within the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, has recently demonstrated strong conviction in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) by acquiring approximately 54 lakh shares through open market transactions over the past week. This strategic buying, which saw purchases on November 19th, 18th, and 13th, has effectively increased Equilibrated Venture’s shareholding in Paisalo Digital to 20.53% from 19.94% recorded in the September quarter. This move aligns with a noticeable and sustained upward trend in promoter ownership within the company, a trend that has seen promoter shareholding grow from 26% in FY19 to an impressive 41.2% in the first half of FY26.

Adding further momentum to its growth trajectory, Paisalo Digital Limited recently announced the approval of a private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) by its Operations and Finance Committee on November 21, 2025. The total issue size for these NCDs is set at up to Rs 75 crore, comprising 7,500 unsecured NCDs, each with a face value of Rs 1,00,000. This includes a base issue of Rs 25 crore and a Green Shoe Option to accommodate oversubscriptions up to Rs 50 crore. The debentures are slated for a three-year tenure, maturing on approximately December 9, 2028, with redemption at par. They will carry a coupon rate of 8.50 per cent per annum, with interest payments disbursed quarterly. These NCDs are intended for listing on the BSE Limited and will be secured by a charge on loan receivables, maintained at 1.10 times the aggregate principal outstanding, with a provision for an increased interest rate of coupon plus 2 per cent per annum in case of default.

The company’s robust financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, underpins this increased investor confidence. Paisalo Digital reported a significant 20% year-over-year increase in its Assets Under Management (AUM), reaching Rs 5,449.40 crore. This substantial AUM growth was propelled by a notable 41% year-over-year surge in disbursements, totaling Rs 1,102.50 crore. The company’s overall Total Income also saw a healthy 20% year-over-year rise to Rs 224 crore, complemented by a 15% year-over-year increase in Net Interest Income (NII) to Rs 126.20 crore.

Paisalo Digital Limited remains dedicated to its mission of providing accessible and convenient loans to the financially excluded segments of India. With an extensive network of 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states and Union Territories, the company is committed to simplifying small-ticket size income generation loans and establishing itself as a trusted, high-tech, and high-touch financial companion for the people of India.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor