Equity 360 facilitates Bharat Housing Network with 125 Crores in Series A Funding

New Delhi [India], November 11: Bharat Housing Network, a technology platform for co-lending in affordable housing, has raised 125 crores led by NABVENTURES Fund with participation by Varanium NexGen Fund, 9Unicorns, Riverwalk Holdings, SMK Ventures, DMI Sparkle Fund, LC Nuevaand other investors. NABVENTURES Fund is India's best performing VC fund focused on agri-food-rural tech including rural fintech backed by NABARD, SIDBI, Axis Bank, LIC and others. This is the seventh investment announced by NABVENTURES Fund in the first ten months of 2023.

Bharat Housing Network is India's largest co-lending infrastructure for credit delivery in the affordable mortgages-priority sector. The platform provides capital, technology and infrastructure to housing finance companies and non-banking finance companies for housing credit delivery at the grassroot level. To drive growth and scale, the platform operates on a hybrid capital model-on and off-balance sheet lending.