ESCP Business School announces the opening of a School of Technology and a School of Governance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: ESCP Business School has officially launched its new strategic plan for 2026-2030: Bold & United. The plan centres on a simple but urgent truth: success in today's disrupted world requires more than business acumen. It demands hybrid skills that cross boundaries between disciplines, cultures and sectors.

ESCP becomes the first European University of Management

To deliver on this vision, by 2030 ESCP Business School will be strengthened by two new schools: the ESCP School of Technology and the ESCP School of Governance. This marks a decisive step in ESCP's evolution—from the world's first business school to the first European University of Management—and reaffirms its academic ambition, social mission and global reach.

ESCP Business School, the historic core, will continue to deliver academic excellence through its flagship degrees and programmes in management, finance, marketing, sustainability and entrepreneurship.

ESCP School of Technology (2027) will address the growing need for leaders who are fluent in digital transformation, AI, data analysis, and emerging technologies.

ESCP School of Governance (2029) will focus on geopolitics, public affairs, international law, and strategy—training a new generation of leaders to navigate complexity and global shifts with foresight and accountability.

Within this model, ESCP Business School remains the academic heart of the institution and its principal engine for excellence and international recognition.

By 2030, ESCP Business School aims to:

Enroll over 12,000 students representing 150+ nationalities

Employ 300 professors from 50 countries and achieve full gender parity

Reach €300M in revenue with sustainable operations

Continue to rank in the Top 5 of the Financial Times European Business School ranking

“In an age of profound transformation, where agility, inclusion and responsibility are no longer optional but imperative, ESCP stands as a bold and united force in management education. Our 2026–2030 strategic plan is not just a roadmap—it is a collective manifesto shaped by the voices of thousands across our community. This is our commitment: to nurture leaders who shape society with empathy, ethics and excellence,” said Léon Laulusa, Executive President & Dean of ESCP Business School.

Expanding with purpose & inclusion through a €320 million investment plan

This expansion will be supported by an investment of €320 million to transform ESCP's campuses into future-ready ecosystems. ESCP will develop new programmes, such as a Global Master in Management (in partnership with CEIBS) and launch at least four new MSc degrees including one in Business in the Space Industry, as well as expand its Extension School for lifelong learners.

The institution is also growing its €9M scholarship fund (approximately 5% of the School's revenue), thanks to the synergy of ESCP alumni, Foundation, and School.

Research and technology will continue to play a central role, guided by ESCP's five interdisciplinary research institutes (LIGhTS) on topics from sustainability to geopolitics, and enhanced by the School's pioneering use of AI—including the integration of ChatGPT Edu licenses across all levels of the school.

ESCP is deepening academic ties with India

After Dean Léon Laulusa's visit to India in March 2025, ESCP is also opening a new chapter with IIT Madras and IIT Bombay. These collaborations will focus on student and faculty exchange, joint research, and integration of emerging technologies in areas such as sustainability, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship.

ESCP's connection with India dates back to 1985 through its first partnership with IIM Ahmedabad, now enriched by active collaborations with IIM Bangalore, Calcutta, Lucknow, Kozhikode, and SPJIMR. In 2024–2025, ESCP Business School welcomed 608 Indian students. India is the third-largest country of origin among the student body, after France (39% of students) and Italy (18% of students).

