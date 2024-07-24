Esha Deol Shines at Bizz Expo & Summit 2024 in Jaipur

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24: The Bizz Expo & Summit and Excellency Iconic Award 2024 ceremony, hosted by Fav Fairs at Hotel Indana Palace, Jaipur, was a grand affair. The event was graced by the presence of actress Esha Deol, who was honored with the prestigious Excellency Iconic Award 2024.

Startups, investors and exhibitors from across the nation converged at the summit, engaging in fruitful discussions and networking opportunities.

The ceremony kicked off with a traditional Ganesh Vandana, setting a cultural tone. Attendees from across the country gathered to participate in live pitching sessions for raising fund, exhibitions for marketing. Awardees shared their inspiring stories on stage, creating a motivational atmosphere.

Manoj Kumar Nyangli MLA (Churu) along with notable dignitaries like Ashu Saini (Director, Three Fingers Entertainment Limited), Mahavir Pratap Sharma (Director, Rajasthan Angel), Jitesh Madheni (Founder & CEO, FLVR.IN), and Pranay Mathur (Founder & CEO, Real Time Angel Fund), added prestige to the event.

Entrepreneurs, business owners and startups such as Theka Coffee, Havendexa, Ace Net and Connect Card played pivotal roles in making the Bizz Expo and Summit ceremony a resounding success, celebrating innovation and excellence in the industry.

Excellency Iconic Awards 2024 honored exemplary contributions within the startup community and professionals from Health, education, business, legal services, tourism, author, rural development, designers and artist by Actress Esha Deol.

This remarkable event not only honored outstanding contributions but also showcased the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Jaipur. Fav Fairs provides full support in giving the right direction and encouragement to the business owners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor