Esha Media to offer rumour verification tool to safeguard investor sentiment for India Inc

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: In order to facilitate rumour verification and respond to them with concrete details, Esha Media Research offers its unparalleled broadcast media intelligence tool clipbyte to listed companies to safeguard their brand and comprehending investor sentiment.

It may be recalled that since June 1 last year when rumour verification norms were made applicable, there are around 170 instances or more as per stock exchange disclosures when these norms were triggered.

These norms, which were so far applicable to the top 100 companies, are now being being extended to the next 250 companies who will have to keep a close watch on material price movement of their stock.

While these companies need to have a robust in-house framework on leakages of unpublished price sensitive information, clipbyte tool's monitoring services will keep company's compliance team prepared and equipped with data and insights to navigate the dynamic media landscape with complete nugget of the coverage on the subject.

"Our system detects and evaluates the impact of rumors, helping you track & differentiate between market noise, significant events & its impact on price by providing real-time data, alerts, and insights, keeping you informed of any significant changes as they happen," said Raman Iyer, founder, Esha Media Research - India's premier media monitoring agency.

In this fast paced corporate world, media monitoring services offer a competitive edge and prevent PR (public relations) nightmares by staying informed and respond quickly before issue emerge and escalate beyond repair, Iyer said.

As per the SEBI norms, a company has to confirm, deny or clarify the rumour within 24 hours once any material price movement occurs based on the rumour that appears in mainstream media. https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/may-2024/industry-standards-on-verification-of-market-rumours_83485.html#

About Esha Media Research: Providing comprehensive tracking and analysis of over 140 television channels across various Indian languages, Esha Media services include television media monitoring, premium research, stock market vigilance, corporate image monitoring, Sports brand/logo visibility monitoring, Crisis management, etc.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor