Esri India Announces 2024 Young Scholar Program

New Delhi [India], March 7: Esri India, the leading provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions, announced the launch of the prestigious 2024 Esri India Young Scholar Program to recognize and empower undergraduate and postgraduate students from geospatial disciplines across the country. The program aims to provide a unique platform for students to showcase their exceptional work in GIS and connect with a global network of fellow scholars at the renowned Esri User Conference in San Diego, California.

The program is open to undergraduate or postgraduate students pursuing a course in GIS or related subjects at a university in India. Students graduating in 2024 can also apply. To enroll in the program, the students need to register by March 10, 2024, and submit their projects by March 17, 2024. The submissions will be judged based on creativity, innovation, real-world problem-solving, and effective application of Esri technology.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, expressed his enthusiasm and stated, "The Esri India Young Scholar Program is a testament to our belief in the power of students to drive innovation in the geospatial field. The program is about recognizing excellence and fostering growth, collaboration, and a passion for solving real-world problems through location technology. We are excited to see the ground-breaking projects that will emerge from India's brightest young minds, providing the top scholars a unique opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage."

The winners will be rewarded with the prestigious 'Esri India Young Scholar of the Year' trophy & certificate and a 12-month ArcGIS personal use license. The topmost winner will additionally earn a visit to the Esri Education Summit and Esri International User Conference in San Diego in July 2024.

Program Details: www.esri.in/en-in/programs/young-scholar-program/overview

Registration Link: www.esri.in/en-in/programs/young-scholar-program/registrations

