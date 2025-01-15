Esri India launches Kumbh Webapp for ease of pilgrims

New Delhi [India], January 15 : To help the pilgrims navigate easily at the Maha Kumbh Mela and have an enriching experience, Esri India has launched a Webapp, https://kumbhlocator.esri.in/.

The Webapp is available in Hindi and English. The GIS-based Webapp provides information about mela accommodations, snan ghats, parking, roads (with live traffic), weather updates, entry and exit points, lost and found centres, e-rikshaw stands, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, etc.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is being held from January 13 to February 26, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Spread across a huge area of over 4,000 hectares along the riverbank, the Mela is expected to witness over 40 crore visitors from across the globe.

On day one over 1.65 crore devotees gathered at the Sangam for a holy dip during Paush Purnima at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Users can mark the locations of events, programs, and other activities through the app. It also displays ArcGIS Story Maps to show important temples and other tourist places in Prayagraj.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India said, "Through this Webapp, we aim to provide all the useful information at one place. It is available in Hindi and English and does not require any login or download."

He added, "It aims to empower the pilgrims to easily navigate the Mela, access key locations, and stay updated about the facilities, ensuring safety and improving their overall journey."

GIS technology can greatly enhance the experience of worshippers at a pilgrimage by offering tools for better navigation, safety, and organization.

It allows pilgrims to easily navigate large and crowded sites with interactive, real-time maps, guiding them to important locations like ghats, lost & found centres, police stations, fire stations, restrooms, etc.

Through the Kumbh Mela Webapp, Esri India aims to provide all the vital information to the pilgrims at a single location, allowing them to focus on their spiritual journey with peace of mind.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor