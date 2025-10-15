Essgee Group Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence and Founder Suresh Gandhi's 75th Birthday

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Essgee Group proudly celebrates 25 years of excellence in Real Estate, Renewable energy and Strategic Investments alongside the 75th birthday of its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Suresh Gandhi. This milestone marks over five decades of Mr. Gandhi's remarkable journey, built on vision, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to creating communities and delivering lasting value.

Founded in 2000 by Mr. Gandhi, Essgee Group has developed over 4 million sq. ft. across Mumbai, Jodhpur and Ahmedabad serving more than 2,000 families and businesses. Landmark projects such as Essgee Options One, Fortune Terraces, and the award-winning Umaid Heritage Township in Jodhpur stand as enduring symbols of quality, design, and innovation.

The celebration witnessed an esteemed gathering of dignitaries, industry leaders, and renowned personalities from diverse sectors. Among the distinguished guests were His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singh Ji of Jodhpur, Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot, Minister of Parliament Shri. Praful Patel, Cricket Legend Shri. Sunil Gavaskar, Minister in the Maharashtra Government Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA of Jodhpur Shri Atul Bhansali, Shri. Raj Purohit, Poet and Artist Shri Shailesh Lodha, Chairman of Kalpataru Group Shri Mofatraj Munot and Shri. Kishen Gehlot of Kenya along with many other eminent figures. Their gracious presence added warmth, prestige, and admiration to the evening, reflecting the deep respect Mr. Gandhi commands across business and social circles.

Mr. Gandhi's journey extends far beyond business success. His philanthropic initiatives include Netra Vikas Sansthan for differently-abled children, Navjyoti Manovikas Kendra for teacher training, Mahavir Viklang Sahitya Samitee (Jodhpur) for arfitificial limbs and Naari Apna Ghar for abandoned women and He serves as a Trustee of Kalyanji Parmanandji Pedi and remains actively involved with Rotary International as a AKS member and a trustee of RCBN charity trust inspiring communities through leadership and service.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suresh Gandhi said: "Celebrating 25 years of Essgee Group alongside my 75th birthday is a humbling reminder of the vision, values, and support that have guided us. Our focus has always been to create meaningful spaces and make a positive impact on communities."

Looking ahead, Essgee Group continues to expand its footprint with upcoming developments including Essgee Samaya at Hughes Road, Essgee Marine Crown at Opera House, Essgee Vana in Alibaug a 30-acre forest-themed villa township and Royal Heritage, Jodhpur - a 130 acre township. In the Power sector, Essgee Power currently operates 42 MW of capacity, with an additional 70 MW in the pipeline, supporting India's renewable energy goals.

Essgee Group's journey embodies vision, integrity, and community-focused growth, celebrating both the Founder's lifetime achievements and the organization's enduring legacy.

The milestone celebration, honouring Mr. Suresh Gandhi's 75th birthday and 25 years of Essgee Group was shared by Mr. Gaurav Gandhi, Managing Director, Essgee Group.

About Essgee Group

Essgee Group is a diversified enterprise with expertise in Real Estate, Renewable Energy, and Strategic Investmentsguided by foresight, operational excellence, and a commitment to quality. Guided by foresight, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to quality, Essgee has consistently contributed to India's growth story.

In Real Estate, Essgee has created benchmark developments known for superior design and trusted delivery. The Strategic Investments division focuses on innovative business opportunities that drive economic evolution, while the Renewable Energy division builds sustainable energy infrastructure to support India's growing needs.

Essgee Group continues to build on its legacy of trust, performance, and excellence, shaping a brighter, sustainable future for generations to come.

For more information, please visit: https://essgeegroup.com/about-us.php

